For Immediate Release



Contact: Judith Briles



Judith@Briles.com



303-885-2207

Five Colorado Winners Earn Aspiring Author $15,000 Scholarships

August 21, 2024, Denver, Colorado. The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame (the Hall) will deliver five $15,000 scholarships to aspiring Colorado authors-to-be. Each scholarships consists of a cash and an intensive one-year coaching-mentoring program created by the Hall. The scholarships are part of its commitment to encourage, support, and nurture Colorado connected writers.

The 2024 full Scholarship Winners are: Adida Amador, Jillie Bea Jennings, Becky Jensen, Julia Jackson, and Adia Reynolds. Two finalists will also be honored: Janice Keller and Brittany Exline.

Sponsored by the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame, the first round of scholarships was delivered in 2022. Two of the winners have now published with two more within the next six months. They will be honored at a luncheon celebration on Monday, September 16, 2024, at the Denver Doubletree Hotel DTC in Greenwood Village. Tickets are available on the Hall's website www.COGreatAuthors.org.

The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame Scholarship is open to applicants in even-numbered years who:

have not had their work published in a book;

are over 20;

are legal Colorado residents;

have a desire to succeed as an author and in the field of publishing; and

must include a sampling of their already written work of at least 20 pages and an essay of why they want to become an author.

Part of the application process included writing an essay of up to 1,000 words on the topic: "Why I Want to Write and Become an Author" along with how they intend on using the moneys. Essays were evaluated for excellence of writing, creativity, and yes, grammar by a panel of judges consisting of writing coaches, industry professionals, and published authors.

Of the five recipients of the first scholarships in 2022, two have published their books and two have completed manuscripts, ready for the next step. Previous winners, Chris Veasey and Vannesa Gomez with speak at the special event about their experience in publishing.

The scholarships were envisioned by founder of the Hall, Dr. Judith Briles. She shares, "Writing and publishing a book is like climbing one of our Rocky Mountain 'fourteeners'. It requires years of preparation, unbelievable stamina and courage. Facing that blank page is like starting an ascent. When you reach the top by completing the book, authors can suddenly see farther than ever before. This vision from the pinnacle is the gift authors give their readers. Now, the Hall would like to give a gift back to Colorado's authors who desire to reach the publishing summit. Their impact on countless readers in providing entertainment, enlightenment and solutions is immeasurable.".

The organization is an all-volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Its mission is "to honor and promote the works of outstanding published authors from all genres and generations with a vibrant connection to Colorado, to ensure their legacies will not be lost."

Information about the application process, nomination criteria for the 2025 Hall Inductees, donations, events, board members can all be found at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

Press inquiries: Judith Briles, Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.