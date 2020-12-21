Find Love for Life... the Rest of Your Lifetime Learn Tantra Winter 2021 on Zoom

Monday, December 21, 2020

Janet Kira Lessin

JANET KIRA LESSIN is an author, educator, experiencer, contactee, researcher, conference presenter, radio show host, workshop leader and counselor. She and her husband, Dr. Sasha Lessin, facilitate experiencers at conferences, in skype groups and in their growth center in Maui, Hawaii.

She works with those who channel, who engage in shamanic journeywork, or who use tantric ritual to access the superconscious. Likewise, her specialties include tarrying with those who experience abduction, astral contact or paranormal activity, who belong to alien contact groups, or who have supernormal and nature guides. Janet's practice encompasses those who access the dead, experienced near death experiences, who get powerful psychic intimations, who experience themselves and others as multidimensional. In her practice, Janet helps ground those in contact with the metacosmic void.

Janet presents powerpoints based on her life as an Experiencer (which began at birth), plus information based on her research which includes presentations based on the Anunnaki, ancient aliens, UFOlogy, Experiencers and her work as a counselor with Dr. Sasha Lessin dealing with clients who've experienced paranormal and ET contact plus non-ordinary states of consciousness (such as astral travel, remote viewing, shamanic journeys, etc).

Janet presents solo or with her beloved husband, Dr. Sasha Lessin. Janet and Sasha love to present together. Together they facilitate workshops, experiencer groups and private counseling sessions. Sessions, workshops and educational tutorials are based on the Anunnaki, ancient aliens, tantra, spiritual emergence, relationship counseling, life coaching, personal growth counseling, kundalini awakening and more.

At 13, saddened with the hypocrisy of religion, Janet embarked on a spiritual path-read hundreds of books on the paranormal, psychology and consciousness expansion and, in seminars and counseling, overcame her childhood abuse issues and learned to help others. In 1997, Janet wed Dr. Sasha Lessin and began teaching with him. In their work with experiencers, contactees and pyschics, the Lessins adapt methods from Holotropic Breathwork, Existential Analyasis, Tantra, Voice Dialogue, Gestalt, Hypnotherapy, Past and Future Life Regression and Progression as well as Imago Work. They teach experiencers how to center themselves and integrate the energies they access in extraterrestrial and inter-dimensional, as well as paranormal experiences.

Janet is the author of Dance of the Souls: Pierce the Veil

Janet is the co-author of Anunnaki: Legacy of the Gods & Anunnaki: False Gods

Janet Kira and Dr. Sasha Lessin, 1371 Malaihi Road, Wailuku, HI 96793, office 808-244-4103, cell 808-214-3442, skype: janetlessin. The Lessins teach and employ hypnosis, Jungian Pastlife Therapy, Holotropic Breathworker, Yoga, Tantra, Spirit Releasement, Extraterrestrial and exopolitical deprogramming, Voice Dialogue Centering, Existential Analysis, Gestalt Therapy, Spiritual growth and Psychosynthesis.

