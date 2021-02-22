Final Week to Nominate your Favorite Author For the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame

Denver, CO February 22, 2021 – Nominations for the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame are about to close at the end of the month. Act NOW and nominate your favorite author for their chance to be inducted in a ceremony which will be held on September 18, 2021 at the Renaissance Central Park in Denver, CO. All nominations are made online.

Only 12 authors will be Induction into the Hall's class of 2021. The public is encouraged to nominate favorite authors who have made an impact in their lives, the community, and the world. The next window for nominations won't open until the fall of 2022 for the Induction class of 2023.

Information about the induction, donations, events, board members and future inductees can all be found at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

The criteria for the nominations for the Hall of Fame are as follows:

The author was born in Colorado, currently live in Colorado, or created one of his or her published works in Colorado.

They write about Colorado or include a location or event in Colorado as part of their published work.

Made significant and enduring contributions to their fields of work.

Helped open new frontiers for writing styles, ideas and concepts.

Inspired others by the breadth of their writing and work.

Advanced the status of authors.

22 previous authors that were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 included legendary horror author Stephen King, bestselling Christian fiction writer Jerry B. Jenkins, the late great adventure novelist Clive Cussler, and national icon Madeline Albright. Authors that were local favorites include mystery writer Margaret Coel and non-fiction author Helen Thorpe.

The Hall wanted to share this quote by Legacy inductee Clive Cussler to any writers looking to get into the habit of writing. "Writing is a job - I entertain my readers. I get up in the morning, and I start typing. Saturday and Sunday don't mean anything, they are perfect days for me to write on. And, if it ain't fun, it ain't worth doing."

The Hall strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. It wants to include authors who've made a major impact on others with their words to make sure their legacies never die.

