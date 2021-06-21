Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate Released on Cares Act Escapes For Over Two Months Without BOP Knowledge

Monday, June 21, 2021

By Lynn Espejo

South East Bureau Chief

The Midnight Report

On April 15, 2021, the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) appeared before Congress. In his testimony, Director Michael Carvajal stated, "the home confinement program has been a success." "Right now, over 4,500 inmates are at home under the Cares Act while only 151 have been returned to prison, 26 of which for escape from monitoring, and only three for new crimes (only one of which was violent)."

Last week I reported on Raquel Esquivel, the pregnant woman, who was violated from the Cares Act for escaping from BOP custody. I reviewed Raquel's Incident Report written by Debbie Kiniskey, Assistant Director of Dismas Charities Half-Way House in Del Rio, Texas, and the Memorandum from the BOP's South-Central Regional Disciplinary Hearing Officer (DHO), Mr. Potts.

