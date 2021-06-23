Federal Bureau of Prisons Incompetence and Why the Jeff Epstein MCC Coroner photos are Fake

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

By Larry Jay Levine

Chief Correspondent

The Midnight Report

After having served a 10-year Federal prison sentence at 11 different correctional facilities, and then having spent the last 10 years running a federal prison consulting service, I'm considered to be an expert on the Federal Prison System. Here is my assessment of the NYC Coroner photos of Jeff Epstein's "supposed" cell at MCC New York.

#1 That cell had meds and several pill bottles in it like it was a fucking pharmacy!!! In my experience in Federal SHU classifications, inmates do not retain their medications and a medical tech comes to the cell door 2 or 3 times a day dispensing meds. They are concerned about inmate suicides and overdoses. I was in the SHU at 3 Federal Facilities, MDC LA, FCI La Tuna, TX and FTC Oklahoma City. NO SHU meds.

