February 2021: When We Step Into Our Aquarian Destiny

We've been building up to the new Age Of Aquarius for two generations. In 2021, life changes forever: we arrive in our destiny.

Board the rocket ship to your Age Of Aquarius destiny: the time is now! February 2021 is changing our lives forever from seeds planted in February 1962.

"In 1962, forward thinking people began preparing for the new Age Of Aquarius," said Astrologer Anne, Chicago-based astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike. "That's part of what made the 1960s 'the Sixties' and why those times still echo down to us today."

In the second week of February, 2021, "we'll have similar, intensely Aquarian astrology urging us forward into the bright visions foreseen 60 years ago," she explained. "Mark your calendar: our date with destiny arrives with this week's new Moon in Aquarius on February 11."

Back To The Future

An astrological pileup of planets in Aquarius in February 1962 kicked off almost 60 years of work to make our current moment in history possible.

"This week, we'll be experiencing another planetary pileup that's going to change life as we know it forever," said Nordhaus-Bike.

This is the next step in the waves of new energy pouring in since the Solstice on December 21.

This is the next step in the waves of new energy pouring in since the Solstice on December 21.

As Nordhaus-Bike said, "Board your rocket ship to YOUR Age Of Aquarius destiny: the time is now!"