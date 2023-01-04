FaxZero Shares Officials and Companies Faxed the Most in 2022

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Wednesday, January 4, 2023



FaxZero online fax service More than 1.3 million faxes were sent in 2022 via the internet faxing service FaxZero. The site's founder has tallied up the destinations most-faxed, and is again sharing the news.

"We transmitted 1,309,823 faxes last year, and most of those were sent for free," said Kay Savetz, who founded FaxZero.com in 2006. "Each year, I like to do a roundup of which entities and elected officials received the most faxes via FaxZero"

FaxZero lets users send up to five free faxes per day in the U.S. and Canada. More or longer faxes can be sent for a small fee. Senate as well as state governors. The faxes are free to send, and FaxZero pre-fills the legislator's name and number so the process just takes a couple of clicks.

"Faxing is a great way to make one's voice heard, especially when phone lines are busy and representatives filter emails," Savetz said.

Last year, the most-faxed elected official was Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California). In 2021, it was Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), and in 2020, Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) got the most faxes. The other senators receiving the most faxes in 2022 were, in order: Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), Sen. Manchin, Sen. McConnell, Kyrsten Sinema (I-Arizona), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania).

The most-faxed member of the governor was Kathy Hochul of New York. She was followed by: Gavin Newsom of California, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, John Carney of Delaware and Eric Holcomb of Indiana.

In 2022, internet faxing continued to be a popular way to reach businesses, medical offices, government entities and other destinations.

Last year, FaxZero was especially helpful to those reaching out to their student loan servicers. The most-faxed destination in 2022 was MOHELA, the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority.

The health-related entity receiving the most faxes via FaxZero last year was Tempus Unlimited. In finance, Capital One, Bank of America and TD Ameritrade were faxed the most.

The most-faxed government agencies in 2022 were: the Family and Social Services Administration, the U.S. Department of Education, the Internal Revenue Service and Veterans Affairs.

Rounding out the top recipients were: Progressive Direct Auto and United Parcel Service customer service.

"Nearly 24.8 million faxes have been sent since I started FaxZero," Savetz said. "When I launched the service 16 years ago, I never imagined its reach would be so far and so significant. I'm gratified to be able to continue to provide free and low-cost faxing in 2023 and beyond"

FaxZero has a simple, easy-to-use interface that works on desktop or mobile devices. It accepts the upload of documents in DOC, PDF, JPG and other formats. Faxes usually take five minutes or less to transmit. All personal information is carefully guarded.

For those who need to send more than five faxes in a day, or faxes longer than three pages, the premium faxing option is just $2.19 per fax. International faxing prices vary based on the nation faxed, and more than 180 countries around the world can be reached.

FaxZero has been featured in publications such as U.S. News, Reuters and PC World. Savetz is also the creator of more than 100 FreePrintable.net sites including FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, which offers more than 500 free

