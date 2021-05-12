FaxZero Celebrates 15th Anniversary

The internet fax service FaxZero is celebrating 15 years of free and low-cost faxing.

"When I launched FaxZero in 2006, I had no idea that it would grow to serve so many people in so many ways," said Kevin Savetz, a recognized faxing expert since the early 1990s. "This month, as FaxZero celebrates 15 years, the service also reached the threshold of 22.5 million faxes sent."

FaxZero.com has a variety of options for personal and business faxing, and up to five free faxes are allowed per day, with a premium option also available. International faxing is priced based on the nation faxed.

Several years ago, Savetz added the ability for people in the United States to easily fax their representatives in the House or Senate, as well as state governors. The fax-your-reps service is free, has the legislators' contact information prefilled, and takes just a couple of clicks. "It's a great way to make your voice heard, especially in times of busy phone lines and filtered emails," Savetz said.

Savetz also keeps track of the most-faxed destinations, while always carefully guarding the privacy of FaxZero users. The most-faxed elected officials list can also be viewed at the site.

"My goal has always been to make faxing easy, accessible and affordable," Savetz said.

FaxZero lets users send up to five free faxes per day in the U.S. and Canada. For users who need to send more or longer messages, the premium faxing option is $1.99 per fax. More than 180 countries around the world can be reached using FaxZero, with prices as low as $2. The interface is simple and straightforward, accepting documents in DOC, PDF, JPG and other formats via cell phone, handheld device or desktop computer. Faxes typically transmit in less than five minutes.

FaxZero has been featured in publications such as U.S. News, Reuters and PC World. Savetz is also the creator of nearly 100 FreePrintable.net sites including FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, which has nearly 500 fax cover sheet designs. His first fax-related website launched in 1994.

FaxZero.com is part of Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.