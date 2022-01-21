Sunday, January 23, 2022

Fauci's Answer --- Russian Aggression – Customer Service.



Global Food Supply & Price Risk with Russian Aggression







The increasing threat of Russian aggression into Ukraine, Europe's breadbasket, will deleteriously impact the global food. Subsequently this supply and price shock could trigger socio-political instability not only in emerging countries but also well-established democratic economies.



After Russia's incursion, beyond energy - natural/liquified gas, crude oil and coal - as I articulated in my SA article published 16 January 2022 Energy and Gold Prices to Soar After Likely Russian Invasion, food prices, specifically corn, wheat, barley and rye, will rise dramatically like their energy counterparts.



New York



Cell: 917-710-7209



agoldson@ceruleancouncil.com



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=266387



Fauci's Answer to Allegations Shows Why Companies Should Respond to Crisis-Related Charges







A best practice in dealing with a crisis is to respond to allegations and charges you or your company believe are damaging, false or misleading. Dr. Anthony Fauci did just that during a recent Senate hearings in response to statements that have been made by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).



According to NPR, "Paul has falsely accused Fauci of being responsible for millions of deaths, and at a Senate hearing on Covid-19 on Tuesday, Fauci said the charge 'kindles the crazies out there.'"



"But beyond simply misinforming the public, Fauci pointed out that Paul's rhetoric has real-life consequences, " the Daily Beast reported.



"So the last time we had a committee or the time before he was accusing me of being responsible for the death of 4 to 5 million people which is irresponsible," Fauci said. "Why is he doing that? …



The first is, it distracts from what we're all trying to do here today, is get our arms around the epidemic and pandemic we're dealing with, not something imaginary.



Ed Segal



Washington, DC 415-218-8600



Edwardsegalcommunications@gmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=266421



Morton's Toe Expert Explains Morton's Neuroma







A neuroma of the foot, (often called Morton's Neuroma) is an abnormal thickening or swelling of the nerve that runs on the bottom of the foot between the 3rd and 4th metatarsal bones. This thickening or swelling of the nerve is caused by an irritation to the nerve that takes place over a period of time. This irritation is caused by excessive pressure, motion or trauma to the front part of the foot resulting in shooting and burning pains into the toes (most commonly the 3rd and 4th toes) or ball of the foot.



These unpleasant sensations generally occurs while the person is walking with shoes on or standing for a period of time; and may improve or even disappear once the shoes are removed and the painful area is massaged. In more severe cases these discomforts can even radiate up the leg.



Panama City, FL



Phone: 850 532 9253



aaa4@knology.net



https://www.expertclick.com/ex/MortonsToeExpert



Jennifer Beever --The original B2B Chief Marketing Officer for Hire







Jennifer Beever is the original B2B Chief Marketing Officer for Hire for geeks, scientists and engineers. As a marketing consultant, she provides strategic marketing advice, plans and marketing implementation for businesses that want to grow faster. Jennifer has a unique ability to quickly assess business opportunities and create strategic marketing plans and tactics to achieve results.



Simi Valley, CA



818-347-4248



Jenb@newincite.com



https://www.expertclick.com/14825



Nancy Friedman, helps companies communicate better with their customers and co-workers.







Nancy Friedman, The Telephone Doctor. YOU SHOULD TOO! Nancy is internationally recognized as a leading authority of customer service, sales and communication skills. She is the author of 9 best-selling books and the featured spokesperson in the popular Telephone Doctor customer service programs, featured on line at www.serviceskills.com She is a featured speaker at conferences and association conferences and meetings around the country. Check her out on www.nancyfriedman.com Nancy is lively, humorous and always asked back! Pick a topic on customer service, sales or communications and bring Nancy on.



St, Louis, MO



Cell: 314-291-1012



nancy@telephonedoctor.com



https://www.expertclick.com/616



