Farmers can OWN a Soil Warrior® with savings from THIS FORMULA

January 21, 2021 USA We can provide access to this new agricultural formula, to No-till farmers, strip-till farmers, conventional farmers , organic farmers, agronomists, crop consultants and cooperatives

You say you don't want a Soil Warrior but want to use your savings from THIS FORMULA for something else? No problem since the Soil Warrior is just one example of what you can gain with your savings when you begin using THIS FORMULA – to lower your nutrient use over 80% with no yield loss as proven by IL and CO farmers.

Who should consider this product?

Let's pencil out some numbers so you can figure where you stand for an average size farm (about 450 acres) and a 2,000 acre farm. Here's the detail for the bigger farm first: When using THIS FORMULA with nutrients at 1/6 normal rate for 200 bu corn** the ROI is $88 x 2,000 acres = $176,000 savings. In one season you've saved enough to bring a sweet Soil Warrior (or whatever) home to the farm.

For the average size farm the ROI is $88 x 450 acres = $39,600 savings in one season. When you collect your savings using THIS FORMULA for 3 seasons you'll have enough to begin enjoying your new Soil Warrior and start thinking about the add-ons you want. Either of these farmers could be you.

THIS FORMULA is the simple answer that holds the key to our biggest agricultural challenge – sustainability and soil health.

So the question becomes, "How do you lower nutrient use over 80% with no yield loss and still maintain near optimum plant and crop health? Farmers are just starting to become aware of THIS FORMULA and realize it's what they've been looking for to greatly reduce NPKs. THIS FORMULA can also help flush out over 80% of harsh salt-based fertilizers from the soil and allow the soil to regenerate faster. This is the first step; preparing the soil.

The second part of THIS FORMULA includes the application of microbes, a simple step. No longer are microbes on the sidelines, but at the forefront of soil health and farming sustainability as you know. Once the soil begins regenerating faster (since it now has over 80% less toxic fertilizer residue), the microbe component (also combined with THIS FORMULA) can now be applied with over 70% reduction in normal microbe application rates giving farmers the best ROI ever in both cases.

The reduction in application rates makes it possible for farmers to easily afford these applications in order to turn around their less than favorable soil conditions and increase soil organic matter (SOM) toward sustainability allowing new markets to open up. THIS FORMULA goes to the heart of the soil crisis, water toxicity and food security problems we have today.

If you want to learn more, contact Gary Patterson President, FiscalDoctor Inc. 678-319-4739

**Based on 2020 Iowa crop yield (Iowa State Univ.) 200 bu. corn.

