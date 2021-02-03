Family Trees and Genealogy Printables

New family tree templates and ancestry forms have been added to FamilyTreeTemplates.net. They're ideal for genealogy buffs, students or anyone else who wants to record or display their family history.

"There's a free version of everything at the site, including the 24 new family trees and forms," said Kevin Savetz, who created the site in 2008. "In most cases, a DOC version that can be typed into using Microsoft Word is also available for $5."

There are now more than 400 printables at FamilyTreeTemplates.net, and they range from decorative tree designs to ancestry charts.

The new additions to the site include several illustrated family trees especially for step-families, with room to write in names and vital statistics about step-parents, siblings and so on. There are full-color and black-and-white versions of each family tree, with room to record up to four generations.

The new genealogy forms include a research repository checklist and a family unit history sheet with spaces to add photographs.

There's also a new set of keepsake worksheets with decorative titles such as "Memories With." Children can use these question-and-answer pages with grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles, and siblings.

FamilyTreeTemplates.net also has decorative and wedding family trees that are perfect for gifts or family reunions. Plus, there are trees and charts for school projects. There are also cousin charts and "reverse family trees" that visually work backward starting with the most-distant generation. Rounding out the selection are alternate formats such as hourglass, fan chart, bowtie, radial and circular.

Some of the designs have space for names and details for as many as 12 generations of family members. There are also poster-sized large family trees.

Everything at the site is free as a PDF to be printed out and written upon by hand. In most cases, a DOC version that can be typed into using Microsoft Word is available for $4. For a few of the designs, only a free PDF is available due to layout restrictions. The poster-size trees can be printed on a large-format home or office printer, or sent to a print shop.

"I've aimed to have something for every family at FamilyTreeTemplates.net," Savetz said. "There are even a few family trees for cats, dogs and other pets."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.