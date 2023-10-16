Exploring the Heart of New York with Deirdre Gartner: An Insider's Journey

Monday, October 16, 2023

Meet Deidre Gartner, who has recently published Dearest New York: A Love Letter to the Big Apple, a literary treasure that invites readers to experience the heart and soul of the city that never sleeps.

Deirdre is a New York City native, bred and raised in the heart of Manhattan.

Before her foray into the world of literature, she embarked on a career as a fashion executive, traversing the globe and experiencing the rich tapestry of cultures that make our world so diverse.

Yet, for Deirdre, nothing could compare to the exhilaration and inspiration she felt every time she returned to her beloved Manhattan.

Her globetrotting adventures, while enriching, only intensified her devotion to the vibrant streets of New York.

Deirdre, driven by her extensive travels and an insatiable curiosity for every aspect of New York, wholeheartedly documented the city's diverse features, spanning from its iconic landmarks to its enigmatic treasures.

This labor of love culminated in creating the Girl in the Yellow Taxi NYC website and Instagram, where Deirdre's meticulously curated photographs, captivating stories, and historical insights found a global audience.

Deidre's remarkable work has earned acclaim from prestigious platforms like CondeNast India, the New York Board of Tourism, StreetEasy, and numerous others.

She has shared her unique perspective as a guest blogger on various websites. She has become a trusted source of custom itineraries for her enthusiastic followers, both domestic and international.

In Dearest New York, Deirdre invites us to join her on an intimate journey through the city she holds dear to her heart, offering a glimpse into its past, present, and future through the lens of her unwavering love and boundless curiosity.

As we dive into the pages of her latest creation, we'll have the privilege of delving deeper into the mind and experiences that have shaped this remarkable author's perspective on New York City.

Let's embark on this literary voyage with Deirdre and discover the magic of Dearest New York together.

Norm: Can you tell us about your inspiration for creating Dearest New York and what motivated you to compile this visual homage to the city?

Deirdre: I LOVE New York and am proud to have been raised in this quirky, quizzical, messy, magical, yet always triumphant city.

After years of friends and family asking me to put together itineraries for them about where to go, what to see, what new restaurant or exhibits just opened I decided to start an Instagram account and websites featuring all my NYC finds and called it Girl in the Yellow Taxi NYC.

As my social media accounts grew, I was contacted by real estate companies, travel magazines, various websites and enthusiastic international and domestic travelers.

When the city started to recover from the pandemic and people were questioning New York's recovery I was approached by NYC tourism asking how I could spread the word that New York was coming back and would be stronger than ever.

I started a hundred-day project on Instagram, where each day for one hundred days I would highlight something beautiful or inspiring about the city. I received so many messages from people asking if I would write a book.

Thus, the beginning of Dearest New York, A Love Letter to the Big Apple.

Norm: Considering you are a native New Yorker in what ways did your personal history influence the content and style of the book?

Deirdre: I grew up in Queens, number eight of nine kids. Almost every weekend when I was growing up my parents would pile all their children into two station wagons, and we would head to Manhattan for an adventure.

Uptown, downtown and everywhere in-between. From the ballet to street fairs, gallery openings to long nature walk in Central Park and no outing would be complete without finding the latest dumpling spot in Chinatown.

That sense of curiosity and appreciation only got stronger as I got older and started my own adventures throughout New York.

This is a city of dichotomies, exhilarating and exhausting, humbling and arrogant, quietly inspiring while loudly provoking, and always in perpetual transition which is something I really wanted to try to capture in the book through my photographs and illustrations.

Norm; With your background in the fashion industry how did this shape your perspective of New York?

Deirdre: Working in the fashion industry my job was about curating a collection, working on a color palette, and making sure all the details worked together to create a story.

What I love most about New York is that it is such a visual city with so much character, charm and inspiration everywhere, from the ever-evolving street art, architectural wonders, hidden gems, shops and cafes.

This city is filled with world renowned museums but the greatest exhibition of all is just walking the streets.

Norm: Can you share some behind-the scenes insights into the process of curating and selecting the photographs and illustrations featured in the book?

Deirdre: I definitely see New York through my own particular shade of rose-colored glasses and when I came up with the concept of the book, I had a very set idea of how I wanted the book to look and have the photos and illustrations to convey a clear picture of each neighborhood. From my daily meanderings around the city, I had thousands of photos, and spent weeks laying them out, editing and making sure everything looked balanced.

For the art at the beginning of each chapter I chose one of my favorite photos from the neighborhood and had the artist paint it in watercolor, adding another dimension to the overall feel.

Norm: New York is known for its vibrant neighborhoods. Could you highlight a specific neighborhood from the book and share what makes it unique to you?

Deirdre: Each neighborhood has its own unique personality. I love the East village for its colorful, artistic spirit and the West Village with its cobble stoned streets, public squares, cozy cafes and specialty shops often makes me feel as though I've stepped on a movie set about a bygone era of New York City, but one of my favorite parts of New York is the Flower District. It isn't just a wonderful spot to get beautiful fresh flowers, but it is a whole world unto itself.

It starts early in the morning with trucks unloading about 5:30 am and is in constant motion until it closes around 12 pm. A labyrinth of wholesale shops where potted plants, trees and flowers in every color of the rainbow vie for the attention of the discerning eyes of designers, decorators and event planners.

It is a perfect location to photograph not just a beautiful area but a historic one dating back to the late 19th century.

I'm always prepared to dodge nursery trucks, maneuver through narrow shop isles, lean over sidewalk flower displays, step over stray leaves, petals and the occasional flower market shop cat, but it's one of my favorite places to start the day.

Norm: Your book is filled with stunning photography and creative illustrations of NYC. What was your favorite image or capture to create?

Deirdre: I try to capture movement, moments and to tell a story with each photo I take. One of my favorite spots is Central Park, each of the parks 843 acres contains a treasure trove of art, entertainment and some of the best people watching in the city. I love taking photos from above the Bethesda Terrace where you have spectacular views of what I feel is the "heart of the park"

From the dog walkers, movie makers, street performers and occasional wedding, this spot for photo taking is like a gift that keeps giving and you never know from moment to moment, especially as the park fills up what magical vignette will be captured.

Norm: What was the inspiration behind the name of your social media accounts Girl in the Yellow Taxi?

Deirdre: When I started on social media, I was trying to think of a name that would describe who I was and what I was doing.

For years the classic New York City yellow taxis have transported me from one adventure to another. By way of museums, theaters, shops and street life I have journeyed a thousand years, crossed a dozen oceans, and tasted the finest cuisines all transported from the comfort of a battered, careworn seat of these yellow taxis.

Norm: What do you hope readers will take away from this book Dearest New York, A Love Letter to the Big Apple?

Deirdre: I hope that as they go through my book it reminds them of just how special New York is, that one of my photos will spark a wonderful memory or makes someone book that bucket list trip to the Big Apple.

During my own quest to capture the essence of New York I discovered many more reasons to love this city and am hoping it does the same for my readers.

Norm: Thanks once again and good luck with all of your endeavors



