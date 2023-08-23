Exploring Historical Intrigue and Contemporary Suspense: An Interview with R.J. Koreto, Master of Mystery Fiction

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

It is with great pleasurethat Bookpleasures.com presents to you today our distinguished guest, R.J. Koreto.

Renowned for his remarkable achievements in the realm of crime fiction, R.J. stands as a shining example of a prolific author who has left an indelible mark on the genre.

With an impressive collection of seven mystery novels to his name, R.J. has firmly established himself as a prominent figure in the literary world.

However, his literary prowess doesn't stop at novels. R.J's talents extend to captivating short stories featured in prestigious publications like Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine and Ellery Queen's Mystery Magazine.

His narratives have also graced the pages of various anthologies, showcasing his versatility and storytelling finesse.

Beyond his literary accomplishments, R.J.'s accomplishments as an award-winning financial journalist underscore his diverse skill set.

Hailing from the vibrant City of New York, R.J.'s journey into the world of writing began at Vassar College, where he discovered his passion for storytelling after immersing himself in the classic novel The Naked and the Dead.

This passion has led him to achieve more than just novels and short stories; his work has earned a coveted spot in the esteemed 2020 Bouchercon Anthology and Paranoia Blues: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Paul Simon.

These accolades serve as a testament to the depth and breadth of his narrative prowess.

R.J. has a demanding job, but still finds time for family and enjoys living in both Rockland County, NY and Martha's Vineyard with his wife and two grown daughters.

This balanced existence undoubtedly contributes to the captivating narratives he weaves, seamlessly blending personal experiences with his craft.

Norm: Good day R.J. And thanks for taking part in our interview.

Your background as an award-winning financial journalist adds a unique dimension to your writing. How has this influenced your approach to storytelling and research, particularly in a genre like mystery, where details matter?

R.J. I become obsessed with details! I'm long used to poring over the tax code, so now I dig deep into historical home histories. What did they use for lighting? For heating? What foods were available?

What fabrics? Builders used materials based on what was available and what worked with local climate conditions. Houses at the time of my book, early 19th century, were made of clapboard in the Northeast and brick in the South.

I toured one of the finest Federal homes ever built, New York's Gracie Mansion, to see how the materials created a home environment.

Norm: Could you tell us how you came up with the idea for The Turnbull Murders and what inspired you to blend historical mystery with present-day danger?

R.J. I write and edit a homeowner newsletter, and one day I found out that when a home has achieved a historic landmark status, certain aspects cannot be changed.

In fact, an architect needs to be specially certified to work on it. I thought, what a noble profession, to be both builder and historian. Again, in Gracie Mansion, I found that Archibald Gracie was a friend and political ally of Alexander Hamilton.

The two men sat in that house and founded the N.Y. Post—still being published today.

Norm: The Turnbull House is a huge part of your story because of its fascinating history and eerie mysteries. How did you go about creating an atmospheric setting that adds to the tension of the story?

R.J. I started with the flag of New York City. It has a beaver, representing the city's 17th century fur trade. That led to my 19th century character, Captain Turnbull.

He would've needed to be a hard man to survive as a seafarer then—he probably started when he was about 14 years old.

What kind of life would he lead? Russia was long involved in the fur trade—I gave him a Russian wife.

How would she adapt to living in New York? What hopes and private demons haunted them—some 30 years before New York state's first railroad started tying the cities together?

Norm: Could you provide some insights into your writing process and how you maintained a balance between the intricate plot twists and the development of the characters in The Turnbull Murders?

R.J. That's tough! For my Historic Homes books, I create outlines with "old" and "new" plotlines, to show how they interact psychologically.

For example, one of my characters is a wily manservant to the grim sea captain in 1805. Another is a wily personal assistant to a modern movie star.

Many things have changed…but human psychology has not. The stories—if I get it right!—run on parallel courses.

Norm: Wren has to juggle solving The Turnbull House mystery and dealing with personal and relationship issues. How did you approach balancing her personal growth with the suspenseful plot?

R.J. Wren feels very uncomfortable with people, and it has been a struggle for her to learn how to work with her clients, to understand their motives and desires.

She sees people in their homes, so gradually she adapts and grows. She is helped by her girlfriend, Hadley, who is very gregarious.

However, Hadley has been in recovery from various addictions for years, and finds support from Wren, so I show how they grow together. We're all weak in some areas, and strong in others.

Norm: The book seamlessly weaves together elements of historical intrigue and contemporary suspense. How did you connect these two timelines that keeps readers engaged and invested in both?

R.J. In my first book in this series, The Greenleaf Murders, I created a 90-year-old woman from one of New York's great Gilded Age families, now living with a single servant in a collapsing family mansion.

She tied together the old and new, fighting a changing world while longing to return to the time of her grandparents.

Wren has sympathy for this woman, while realizing that the day of that mansion is long gone and never coming back.

In The Turnbull Murders, the connection is more psychological: a young woman becomes obsessed with the home's past and Wren notices that current relationship patterns are echoing old ones—the house itself is still stamping its imprint on its residents after 200 years.

Norm: The story appears to explore themes of deception, hidden motives, and the weight of the past. Could you elaborate on how these themes play a role in driving the plot and character motivations?

R.J. These various threads seem utterly confusing at first. Wren is especially thrown by the sophisticated Hollywood actors she's working with, who live life on their own terms.

They're even more confusing to her than the early 19th century residents! But she quotes Ockham's Razor to Hadley: the principle that the simplest explanation is usually the correct one.

The weight of the past is heavy, and the actors' behaviors seem inexplicable. But once Wren realizes passions don't really change despite 200 years, it all starts to come together.

Norm: Nicky Tallon, the famous actor, has some complications going on. Can you share your thoughts on the dynamic between his celebrity status and his involvement in the mysteries?

R.J. I had fun creating him! He never set out to be an actor—did some modeling for extra money, and then was thrust into a "Chicago Hope"-like series.

Despite his fame, he often finds himself as bewildered by life as Wren does. Like Wren, he just centers on the house, on a private island, and he doesn't understand, can't fully accept, his wealth and status.

Although Nicky is a completely fictional character, I was prompted by a story about Sir Michael Caine, who grew up in poverty. His mother was a cleaning woman.

After he achieved success, he supported her in comfort, but said she didn't understand what his world was really like. It was beyond her comprehension, Caine said, just how much money he had.

Norm: Wren's risking her life to uncover the secrets of The Turnbull House. Without giving away too much, how did you build suspense throughout the novel?

R.J. That's always a trick! I study the masters: John le Carre, Agatha Christie, Colin Dexter. I roll out bits of mystery at a time.

Gradually, Wren finds no one is completely honest: a famous actress, just off her fourth divorce, who has some surprising romantic attachments.

An actor with an absurdly young girlfriend—what is their real story? A disinterment of a 200-year-old grave that completely changes a family's history. I try to keep the reader constantly having to adapt to a new narrative.

Norm: Can you tell us where to go to learn more about you and The Turnbull House?

R.J. MY WEBSITE. You can sign up there for my newsletter. Also, I have a Facebook Page where I share relevant images and announcements.

Norm: As we wrap up this interview, if you could invite three mystery writers (dead or alive) to your dinner table, who would they be and why?

R.J. Rex Stout, of the Nero Wolfe books. He created a perfect world in that Manhattan brownstone. I'd be fascinated to ask how he did it. Daphne du Maurier. I hear she was a bit eccentric, and I bet she'd be fascinating to talk with.

I'd also ask her if she minded that I shamelessly stole her most famous opening line for The Greenleaf Murders.

Stephen King. Actually, I don't read much horror, but I think he's a very underrated writer and I deeply admire his writing style. I read his nonfiction On Writing three times, and it has a permanent place on my night table.





Norm: Thanks once again and good luck with all of your endeavors



