|ExpertClick Profile Rubric Scoring Grid
|
|Total Score: 100 points
|
|Criteria
|Excellent (10 pts)
|Good (7 pts)
|Fair (4 pts)
|Poor (0 pts)
|Weight
|Professional Photo
|High-resolution, well-lit, professional attire
|Clear photo, appropriate but casual
|Low resolution, background clutter
|Missing or inappropriate
|×1
|Short Bio (Up to 250 Words)
|Clear, concise, media-ready, highlights credentials and impact
|Basic credentials with minor grammar/clarity issues
|Vague or off-topic
|Missing or unprofessional
|×2
|Areas of Expertise (Keywords)
|Specific, relevant, SEO-friendly keywords that match media interest
|Generally clear topics, some missed keywords
|Overly broad or few keywords
|None listed
|×2
|Media Coverage / Books / Topics
|Includes multiple media mentions, books, or topics with clear relevance
|One or two solid items listed
|Basic or incomplete list
|No media presence listed
|×1.5
|Contact Info (Email & Phone)
|Both provided and match domain or firm; professional email (not Gmail/Yahoo unless branded)
|One missing or generic email
|Incomplete, or email/phone unprofessional
|No contact info
|×1.5
|Website & Social Media Links
|Fully linked and consistent branding across platforms
|Some links provided, minor inconsistencies
|Only one link or outdated platforms
|None provided
|×1.5
|Mission Alignment
|Profile clearly supports mission to inform public and share knowledge
|Generally aligns
|Minimal evidence of alignment
|No connection to mission
|×1
|Authenticity & Ethics
|Full transparency on credentials, certifications, affiliations
|Mostly authentic but lacks supporting details
|Ambiguity in credentials
|Misleading or unverifiable claims
|×2
|Media Readiness
|Press-ready with all profile elements polished and strategic
|Mostly complete, some areas could use tightening
|Not quite ready for media use
|Not usable for media outreach
|×2
|Membership Fit
|Profile clearly matches category (Creator, Expert, Newsmaker) and shows value to journalists
|Reasonable fit
|Weak alignment with chosen category
|Category unclear or misleading
|×1
