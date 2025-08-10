Speaker
ExpertClick Profile Rubric Scoring Grid
From:
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Washington, DC
Sunday, August 10, 2025

 
 

 
       
 
 
 
 
 
Total Score: 100 points
 
Criteria Excellent (10 pts) Good (7 pts) Fair (4 pts) Poor (0 pts) Weight
Professional Photo High-resolution, well-lit, professional attire Clear photo, appropriate but casual Low resolution, background clutter Missing or inappropriate ×1
Short Bio (Up to 250 Words) Clear, concise, media-ready, highlights credentials and impact Basic credentials with minor grammar/clarity issues Vague or off-topic Missing or unprofessional ×2
Areas of Expertise (Keywords) Specific, relevant, SEO-friendly keywords that match media interest Generally clear topics, some missed keywords Overly broad or few keywords None listed ×2
Media Coverage / Books / Topics Includes multiple media mentions, books, or topics with clear relevance One or two solid items listed Basic or incomplete list No media presence listed ×1.5
Contact Info (Email & Phone) Both provided and match domain or firm; professional email (not Gmail/Yahoo unless branded) One missing or generic email Incomplete, or email/phone unprofessional No contact info ×1.5
Website & Social Media Links Fully linked and consistent branding across platforms Some links provided, minor inconsistencies Only one link or outdated platforms None provided ×1.5
Mission Alignment Profile clearly supports mission to inform public and share knowledge Generally aligns Minimal evidence of alignment No connection to mission ×1
Authenticity & Ethics Full transparency on credentials, certifications, affiliations Mostly authentic but lacks supporting details Ambiguity in credentials Misleading or unverifiable claims ×2
Media Readiness Press-ready with all profile elements polished and strategic Mostly complete, some areas could use tightening Not quite ready for media use Not usable for media outreach ×2
Membership Fit Profile clearly matches category (Creator, Expert, Newsmaker) and shows value to journalists Reasonable fit Weak alignment with chosen category Category unclear or misleading ×1
 
          
           
