From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Sunday, August 10, 2025





ExpertClick Profile Rubric Scoring Grid Total Score: 100 points Criteria Excellent (10 pts) Good (7 pts) Fair (4 pts) Poor (0 pts) Weight Professional Photo High-resolution, well-lit, professional attire Clear photo, appropriate but casual Low resolution, background clutter Missing or inappropriate ×1 Short Bio (Up to 250 Words) Clear, concise, media-ready, highlights credentials and impact Basic credentials with minor grammar/clarity issues Vague or off-topic Missing or unprofessional ×2 Areas of Expertise (Keywords) Specific, relevant, SEO-friendly keywords that match media interest Generally clear topics, some missed keywords Overly broad or few keywords None listed ×2 Media Coverage / Books / Topics Includes multiple media mentions, books, or topics with clear relevance One or two solid items listed Basic or incomplete list No media presence listed ×1.5 Contact Info (Email & Phone) Both provided and match domain or firm; professional email (not Gmail/Yahoo unless branded) One missing or generic email Incomplete, or email/phone unprofessional No contact info ×1.5 Website & Social Media Links Fully linked and consistent branding across platforms Some links provided, minor inconsistencies Only one link or outdated platforms None provided ×1.5 Mission Alignment Profile clearly supports mission to inform public and share knowledge Generally aligns Minimal evidence of alignment No connection to mission ×1 Authenticity & Ethics Full transparency on credentials, certifications, affiliations Mostly authentic but lacks supporting details Ambiguity in credentials Misleading or unverifiable claims ×2 Media Readiness Press-ready with all profile elements polished and strategic Mostly complete, some areas could use tightening Not quite ready for media use Not usable for media outreach ×2 Membership Fit Profile clearly matches category (Creator, Expert, Newsmaker) and shows value to journalists Reasonable fit Weak alignment with chosen category Category unclear or misleading ×1

