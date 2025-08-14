ExpertClick Introduces Updated Membership Levels and Scoring Rubric to Boost Media Visibility for Experts ExpertClick, the premi

From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Thursday, August 14, 2025

FREE — Do You Qualify? FREE — Do You Qualify? At a Glance: Old vs. New Membership Policy Old Policy: Paid-Only Only paying members could join.

Membership based mainly on ability to pay.

Limited range of backgrounds and expertise. New Policy: Tiers + Point Qualification Freemium, Paid, and Creator tiers now available.

All members must pass a strict quality rubric.

Broader range of voices for journalists to interview. Every applicant, regardless of tier, is evaluated using ExpertClick's weighted scoring system used to present search results on the site. Provide Your Materials (check all that apply) Professional photo or logo (×1)

Short bio (×2)

Areas of expertise (×2)

Media coverage / books (×1.5)

Website & social links (×1.5)

Mission alignment (×1)

Ethics & authenticity (×2)

Media readiness (×2) Are you applying as an Institution or an Individual? Institution



Individual For Institutions (choose one only) Corporation (e.g., IBM) or private business listed by entity name



Trade association (e.g., National Speakers Association)



Educational institution (e.g., Georgetown University)



Government entity (e.g., IRS or CIA)



Public interest group (e.g., Public Citizen)



Think tank (e.g., Brookings Institution)



Charity (e.g., United Way)



I'll be listing as an individual For Individuals (check all that apply) Yes, I'm a speaker



I'm a speaker and a member of Toastmasters International



I'm a speaker and have given a TEDx talk



I'm a member of the National Speakers Association



I've earned CSP from the National Speakers Association



Yes, I'm a consultant



I'm a member of the Institute of Management Consultants



I've earned CMC from the Institute of Management Consultants



I'm a university professor or educator



I'm a social media influencer (TikTok, YouTube, or similar)



I've got standing at LinkedIn with 500+ connections Submit

