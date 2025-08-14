ExpertClick Introduces Updated Membership Levels and Scoring Rubric to Boost Media Visibility for Experts ExpertClick, the premi

|
Thursday, August 14, 2025
FREE — Do You Qualify?
FREE — Do You Qualify?
At a Glance: Old vs. New Membership Policy
Old Policy: Paid-Only
- Only paying members could join.
- Membership based mainly on ability to pay.
- Limited range of backgrounds and expertise.
New Policy: Tiers + Point Qualification
- Freemium, Paid, and Creator tiers now available.
- All members must pass a strict quality rubric.
- Broader range of voices for journalists to interview.
Every applicant, regardless of tier, is evaluated using ExpertClick's weighted scoring system used to present search results on the site.