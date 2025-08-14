ExpertClick Introduces Updated Membership Levels and Scoring Rubric to Boost Media Visibility for Experts ExpertClick, the premi

From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Thursday, August 14, 2025

FREE -- Do you Qualify At a Glance: Old vs. New Membership Policy Old Policy: Paid-Only | New Policy: Tiers + Point Qualification Old Policy:



- Only paying members could join.



- Membership based mainly on ability to pay.



- Limited range of backgrounds and expertise. New Policy:



- Freemium, Paid, and Creator tiers now available.



- All members must pass a strict quality rubric.



- Broader range of voices for journalists to interview. Every applicant, regardless of tier, is evaluated using ExpertClick's weighted scoring system that is used in presentation of search results at the site. Each Participant should be able to provide – [Check all the ones you can provide] ? Professional Photo or logo (×1)

? Short Bio (×2)

? Areas of Expertise (×2)

? Media Coverage / Books (×1.5)

? Website & Social Links (×1.5)

? Mission Alignment (×1)

? Ethics & Authenticity (×2)

? Media Readiness (×2) ExpertClick invites experts in these categories of either Institutions or Individuals.



Choose one only please For Institutions: ( ) Corporation, List IBM or Private business listed by entity name

( ) Trade Association, like The National Speakers Association

( ) Educational Institution like Georgetown University

( ) A government entity like the IRS or the CIA, -- yes -- they've participated too.

( ) Public Interest Group like, Public Citizen

( ) Think Tank, like the Brookings Institute

( ) Charity, like the United Way

( ) I'll be listing as an individual For Individuals: ( ) Yes, I'm a speaker

( ) Yes, I'm a speaker, member of Toastmasters International

( ) Yes, I'm a speaker, I've given a TEDx talk.

( ) I'm a member of the National Speakers Association.

( ) I've earned CSP from the National Speakers Association.

( ) Yes, I'm a consultant

( ) I'm a member of the Institute of Management Consultants.

( ) I've earned CMC from the Institute of Management Consultants

( ) I'm a university professor or educator

( ) I'm a social media influencer with standing at TikTok, YouTube or other similar platform

( ) I've got standing at LinkedIN with 500 plus connections

