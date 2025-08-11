ExpertClick Freemium Offer Letter

We support non-profit advocacy groups by donating services and distributing their press releases — completely free of charge. Our goal is to ensure your public interest messages are seen as legitimate news, not advertising.

We help you take action to promote your causes and push your news releases out in 10 different ways, including Google News and LexisNexis. You will be in good company. Over the years we have worked with Smokey Bear & The National Park Service, The United Negro College Fund, the American Red Cross, the National Highway Traffic Administration, the CIA, the IRS, the U.S. Olympic Committee, and the Clinton White House.

The news media values our work:

The New York Times called us "Dial-an-Expert"

PRWeek described us as "a Dating Service of PR"

CNN said we are "An Invaluable Tool"

Association Trends noted, "It will make your group the central point for quotes & interviews"

Join The News Council

Learn more at www.NewsCouncil.org.

We invite your group to join at no cost for our Signature level, or upgrade to Classic or Premier at half price.

Free Signature Level: Sign up at www.ExpertClick.com/join. On page two, do not enter a credit card and type Guest of News Council in the Special Offer box.

Sign up at www.ExpertClick.com/join. On page two, do not enter a credit card and type in the Special Offer box. Half-Price Upgrade: Enter your credit card, then type Half-Price from News Council in the Special Offer box.

"News Council" is a registered U.S. trademark of our company. The idea draws inspiration from the AdCouncil, which supported us in 1984 when we launched as The Talk Show Guest Directory.

Questions?

Call or text (202) 333-5000 or email Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com.

Hoping to serve your cause,



Mitchell P. Davis, Founder

P.S. We also sponsor The International Platform Association (founded 1831), a speakers bureau: www.InternationalPlatform.org. Enclosures include our brochure, a Beer Note drink coupon, and a speaker timing card.