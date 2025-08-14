ExpertClick Ends Paid-Only Policy — Welcomes Freemium and Creator Members Under Strict 10-Point Qualification System

For decades, ExpertClick ran a paid-membership-only directory, built on the belief that credible experts needed "skin in the game" to be taken seriously by the news media. As the long-standing industry joke goes: "You are an expert as soon as your check clears." The old policy worked in its time — but it also limited diversity, discouraged up-and-coming voices, and kept out potential high-value contributors who couldn't commit financially right away. Now, ExpertClick is introducing a three-tier membership model that includes qualified Freemium members and a new Creator Membership that actually pays experts based on page views.

At a Glance: Old vs. New Membership Policy

Old Policy: Paid-Only Only paying members could join.

Membership based mainly on ability to pay.

Limited diversity of backgrounds and expertise.

Free listing trials failed due to stale profiles, lack of engagement, and "drive-by" sign-ups.

No revenue-sharing for prolific content creators.

Media credibility tied to payment status. New Policy: Three Tiers + 10-Point Qualification Freemium, Paid, and Creator tiers now available.

All members must pass a strict 10-point quality rubric.

Broader range of voices for journalists to interview.

Freemium ranked last; Creators ranked second; Paid ranked first — incentivizing upgrades and contribution.

Creators get paid based on the page views their content generates.

Media credibility tied to verified qualifications and ongoing content value.

The 10 Qualification Criteria

Professional Photo (×1)

(×1) Short Bio (×2)

(×2) Areas of Expertise (×2)

(×2) Media Coverage / Books (×1.5)

(×1.5) Contact Info (×1.5)

(×1.5) Website & Social Links (×1.5)

(×1.5) Mission Alignment (×1)

(×1) Ethics & Authenticity (×2)

(×2) Media Readiness (×2)

(×2) Membership Fit (×2)

Three-Tier Membership Options

Freemium: Free for qualified applicants, ranked last when results are shown; news-release formats limited to TEXT and HTML; Google Ads on profiles; chat support.

Free for qualified applicants, ranked last when results are shown; news-release formats limited to TEXT and HTML; Google Ads on profiles; chat support. Paid: Ranked first; ad-free; live phone support; seven formats for news releases (TEXT, HTML, PDF, screenshots, blog posts, Constant Contact newsletters, direct email submissions — send an email where the subject is the headline and the body is the release copy).

Ranked first; ad-free; live phone support; seven formats for news releases (TEXT, HTML, PDF, screenshots, blog posts, Constant Contact newsletters, direct email submissions — send an email where the subject is the headline and the body is the release copy). Creator: Ranked second; same privileges as Paid — plus revenue sharing based on content page views.

Broad Distribution for All Members

All news releases can be distributed through 10 major channels, including Google News, Lexis.com, ExpertClick's homepage, press rooms, IPA Speaker Profiles, topic searches, profile icons, search pages, RadioTour.com, and RSS feeds.

"Free listings didn't work in the past because we couldn't enforce standards," said Mitchell P. Davis, Editor at Broadcast Interview Source. "Now, with strict qualifications and ranking by contribution, we can welcome more voices without lowering the bar for credibility."

About ExpertClick

Founded in 1984, ExpertClick.com and the Yearbook of Experts® connect journalists, producers, and researchers with credible sources — matching the right expert with the right story, fast. The New York Times once headlined a story: "Dial-an-Expert."

For more information or to apply for membership, visit: www.ExpertClick.com. Bona-fide journalists may request a free copy of the 2025 printed Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons by calling 1-800-YEARBOOK.