ExpertClick Ends Paid-Only Policy — Welcomes Freemium and Creator Members Under Strict 10-Point Qualification System

ExpertClick Ends Paid-Only Policy

For decades, ExpertClick ran a paid-membership-only directory, built on the belief that credible experts needed "skin in the game" to be taken seriously by the news media. As the long-standing industry joke goes: "You are an expert as soon as your check clears"

The old policy worked in its time — but it also limited diversity, discouraged up-and-coming voices, and kept out potential high-value contributors who couldn't commit financially right away. Now, ExpertClick is introducing a three-tier membership model that includes qualified Freemium members and a new Creator Membership that actually pays experts based on page views.

At a Glance: Old vs. New Membership Policy

Old Policy: Paid-Only New Policy: Three Tiers + 10-Point Qualification Only paying members could join. Freemium, Paid, and Creator tiers now available. Membership based mainly on ability to pay. All members must pass a strict 10-point quality rubric. Limited diversity of backgrounds and expertise. Broader range of voices for journalists to interview. Free listing trials failed due to stale profiles, lack of engagement, and "drive-by" sign-ups. Freemium members ranked last; Creators ranked second; Paid ranked first — ensuring incentive to upgrade or contribute. No revenue-sharing for prolific content creators. Creators get paid based on the page views their content generates. Media credibility tied to payment status. Media credibility tied to verified qualifications and ongoing content value.

The 10 Qualification Criteria

Every applicant, regardless of tier, is evaluated using ExpertClick's weighted scoring system:

Professional Photo (×1)

Short Bio (×2)

Areas of Expertise (×2)

Media Coverage / Books (×1.5)

Contact Info (×1.5)

Website & Social Links (×1.5)

Mission Alignment (×1)

Ethics & Authenticity (×2)

Media Readiness (×2)

Membership Fit (×2)

Three-Tier Membership Options

Freemium: Free for qualified applicants, ranked last, limited to two formats (TEXT, HTML), with Google Ads on profiles and chat support.

Free for qualified applicants, ranked last, limited to two formats (TEXT, HTML), with Google Ads on profiles and chat support. Paid: Ranked first, ad-free, with live phone support and seven formats (TEXT, HTML, PDF, screenshots, blog posts, Constant Contact newsletters, direct email submissions).

Ranked first, ad-free, with live phone support and seven formats (TEXT, HTML, PDF, screenshots, blog posts, Constant Contact newsletters, direct email submissions). Creator: Ranked second, same privileges as Paid — plus revenue sharing based on content page views.

Broad Distribution for All Members

All news releases can be distributed through 10 major channels, including Google News, Lexis.com, ExpertClick's homepage, press rooms, IPA Speaker Profiles, topic searches, profile icons, search pages, RadioTour.com, and RSS feeds.

"Free listings didn't work in the past because we couldn't enforce standards," said Mitchell P. Davis, Editor at Broadcast Interview Source. "Now, with strict qualifications and ranking by contribution, we can welcome more voices without lowering the bar for credibility"

