FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ExpertClick Affiliate Program Offers Holiday Bonuses and Annual Royalties

Greensboro, NC

November 21, 2024

ExpertClick, the premier platform connecting experts with journalists, bloggers, and podcasters, is excited to launch a feature-rich affiliate program for the 2025 Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons. This program offers holiday bonuses, $100 annual recurring royalties, and a tiered reward system designed to make participation both lucrative and fun.

Why Promote the Yearbook of Experts?

The Yearbook of Experts is a trusted resource for journalists, bloggers, and podcasters seeking reliable sources. Lauded as:

"Dial-an-Expert" by The New York Times

"An Invaluable Tool" by CNN

"A Hot Site" by USA Today

The Yearbook offers members unparalleled benefits, including optimized online pressrooms, news release distribution across platforms like Google News, and listings in international speaker bureaus.

Affiliate Program Highlights

Earn $100 in Annual Recurring Royalties

Affiliates earn $100 annually for every expert who renews their membership. With renewals, this becomes a sustainable source of income.

Holiday Bonus Program

To celebrate the season, ExpertClick affiliates can qualify for exclusive Holiday Member Level Awards:

Bronze: A Harry & David Fruit Cake to sweeten your holiday.

Silver: A Harry & David Fruit & Nuts Tower, perfect for gifting or enjoying yourself.

Gold: A gourmet package from Omaha Steaks, featuring:

Platinum: A Wall Street Journal Advent Calendar—a unique holiday treat.

Diamond: A Harry & David Fruit of the Month Subscription, delivering fruit-filled delight every month for a year.

Emerald: A $500 Amazon Gift Card to splurge on anything you desire.

Additional Perks

Personalized Discount Links: Affiliates offer a 15% discount to their referrals, enhancing conversion rates.

Comprehensive Marketing Tools: Access pre-designed banners, email templates, and social media content.

Strong Media Appeal: Testimonials from experts like Lauren Fix and Arnold Sanow highlight the platform's proven success.

Spotlight on the 2025 Edition

The deadline to secure a listing in the 44th Yearbook of Experts is January 31, 2025. Members gain:

Search Engine Visibility: Optimized pressrooms with social media integration.

Expanded Reach: Syndication on platforms like Google News and LexisNexis.

Speaker Opportunities: Listings in the International Platform Association speaker's bureau.

Nonprofit Features: Disclounts for nonprofits at NewsCouncil.org.

How to Join the Affiliate Program

Sign Up: Visit ExpertClick Affiliate Program. Promote the Yearbook: Share your unique referral link with your audience. Earn and Enjoy: Receive upfront commissions, annual royalties, and holiday rewards!

Act Now

Don't miss the chance to earn generous rewards while helping experts amplify their media presence.

There are two current campaigns:

For the 2025 Yearbook with a deadline of January 31th A 90-day free trial for the direct connect booking service: www.RadioTour.com

For more information, contact:



Mitchell Davis



Editor, ExpertClick



Phone: (202) 333-5000



Email: Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com

About ExpertClick



For over 40 years, ExpertClick has connected experts with journalists through the Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons. Trusted by major media outlets, ExpertClick helps members enhance their visibility with online pressrooms, news release distribution, and strategic media exposure.





