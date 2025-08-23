ExperClick Launchas @NewsMakerToolbox

From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Saturday, August 23, 2025

Washington, DC | Saturday, August 23, 2025 News Release Are Your Press Releases Getting Noticed? ExpertClick Launches NewsMakerTools Marketing Services Optimizing press releases matters more than ever. ExpertClick's NewsMakerTools gives PR pros the edge to make headlines. Discover NewsMakerTools + Free Press Release September Introductory Offer: PR professionals can "stick a toe in the water" with a complimentary press release — written and distributed by our in-house team, free of charge. What NewsMakerTools Delivers Members enjoy special savings on a full suite of services — plus a free press release with membership: Manual Release Distribution — We'll post your content (from copy you send or an e-mail newsletter we subscribe to): $75 each, six-release minimum. (Content provided by client; no writing included.) Banner Ad Development & Placement at ExpertClick — $379 annually. Includes a fully designed leaderboard and placement on the topic of your choice. . Twitter Integration — Connect your News Release Wire account to your Twitter feed: $188. E-mail Opt-In HTML for your ExpertClick profile — $975 setup. Account setup for e-mail marketing

Opt-in lift HTML on your Press Room page

Three-wave automated response e-mail sequence Google AdWords Program to drive traffic to your ExpertClick URL $775 setup

setup 35% monthly service fee

monthly service fee $175 minimum monthly ad spend Prefer a comprehensive solution? We offer a $5,000 annual retainer for complete services. À la carte costs are subject to change. Beyond Distribution Why It Matters "Getting coverage today requires more than sending a release — it takes smart targeting, digital integration, and creative execution. NewsMakerTools gives professionals the right mix to amplify their reach"



