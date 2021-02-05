Epigenetic Therapist Trink reveals how our “perception” impacts the expression of our DNA and the quality of our well-being.

About The Author, Artist and Sage
Steven Mana Trink is a visionary in the field of personal transformation. He was inspired by the groundbreaking discoveries of Bruce Lipton Ph.D., a leading authority on how our perception influences genetic expression. Throughout the past 27 years Trink was at service as a Master Hypnotherapist, Epigenetic Therapist, Educator, Published Author, Abstract Artist, Natural Mentor and Spiritual Teacher. He helps empower us to perceive a greater awareness to the purpose of life, to flourish at our highest potential and to experience living a new and fulfilling reality. Mana guides us in lifting the veil, uncovering our inherent wisdom and embracing the presence of the love that always resides within.
Steven Mana Trink appears along with Deepak Chopra, Barbara Marx Hubbard, Michael Beckwith, Master Zhi Gang Sha, Barbara De Angelis and Jean Houston in Sharon Stones’ transformative and inspiring documentary “The Cure”, a worldwide journey into healing the mind, body and planet.
