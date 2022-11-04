Friday, November 4, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: [11-04-2022.]

James J Talerico, Jr, CEO

Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc.

511 East John Carpenter Freeway, Suite 500

Irving, Texas 75062

Office Phone: 1-800-828-7585

E-Mail: jjtalericojr@GPBusinessSolutions.com

Entrepreneur Magazine Names James J Talerico, Jr. As A "Top 10 Management Consultant Entrepreneur To Watch in 2023" –

[Irving, Texas]: Entrepreneur Magazine recently identified James J. Talerico, Jr, CEO of Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. among the "Top Management Consultant Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2023."

Commenting on Entrepreneur Magazine's decision to include him among the top management consultants to watch in 2023, Jim said: "I think my recognition as a thought leader this year is what helped rank me so high on the list."

In June, Jim received a "Gold Stevie" Award for "Thought Leader of the Year," and another "Gold Stevie" Award for "Media Hero of the Year During Covid" at the 20th Annual American Business Awards in New York City. ®

This article is available on Entrepreneur.com, and on Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc's web page at:

www.greaterprairiebusinessconsulting.com /media.html

James J. Talerico, Jr. and Greater Prairie Business Consulting can also be followed on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.