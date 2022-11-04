Friday, November 4, 2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: [11-04-2022.]
Entrepreneur Magazine Names James J Talerico, Jr. As A "Top 10 Management Consultant Entrepreneur To Watch in 2023" –
[Irving, Texas]: Entrepreneur Magazine recently identified James J. Talerico, Jr, CEO of Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. among the "Top Management Consultant Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2023."
Commenting on Entrepreneur Magazine's decision to include him among the top management consultants to watch in 2023, Jim said: "I think my recognition as a thought leader this year is what helped rank me so high on the list."
In June, Jim received a "Gold Stevie" Award for "Thought Leader of the Year," and another "Gold Stevie" Award for "Media Hero of the Year During Covid" at the 20th Annual American Business Awards in New York City. ®
This article is available on Entrepreneur.com, and on Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc's web page at:
www.greaterprairiebusinessconsulting.com/media.html
About the Institute of Management Consultants
IMC USA is a founding member of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, with over 64,000 consultants and 8,200 Certified Management Consultants (CMC(R)) worldwide. Members of IMC USA advance their skillsets by getting certified as a Certified Management Consultant (CMC(R)) and learn from their peers and from industry thought leaders on online webinars and networking sessions, local chapter meetings and Consult-Con, the IMC USA Annual Conference. For more information, please visit www.imcusa.org.