Effort To Educate Seniors With Medicare Advantage Dental Coverage

A campaign to educate seniors with dental coverage included with their Medicare plan was launched by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"If you watch television you've seen the ads touting free dental with Medicare plan coverage," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare advocacy organization. "But the ads fail to tell seniors that there can be significant differences between the coverage."

During Medicare Open Enrollment seniors have a chance to compare coverage for the coming year and switch to a better plan. "All the attention is placed on comparing medical and drug plan needs which are very important and relevant," Slome admits. "However, many seniors have few medical needs but some significant dental needs and that's why we choose to focus on this topic."

According to Slome there is no singly way to compare the significant differences between the various dental plans included with Medicare Advantage. "The promotional material all say, dental benefits are included but that's where the similarity ends," he explains.

There can be substantial differences according to the Association analysis. To find the best Medicare dental plan coverage, it's important to do a bit of checking Slome advises. "A little bit of work can save you thousands of dollars in expenses in 2022.," he notes. December 7 is the final day to make changes under Medicare Open Enrollment.

Common dental care needs at older ages include periodontal work and implants. "These can cost thousands of dollars," reports Slome. "If your plan doesn't cover these, you'll pay. If it does, you'll save. And, some of the different plans do."

