Dr. Willie Jolley’s Sirius XM Wealthy Ways Show Airs Interview with Urban Radio’s Grammy Award-Winning Host of Get Up! Mornings

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Saturday, December 4th, Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show will air Dr. Willie Jolley's interview with American urban contemporary gospel, Christian R&B and contemporary R&B singer, songwriter and television and radio personality, Erica Campbell.

Campbell began her music career as a member of the contemporary gospel duo, Mary Mary. Together, they won numerous Grammy Awards, Dove Awards and NAACP Awards. In 2013, Erica recorded her first solo album and it too won a Grammy.

Campbell has been the host of two popular reality television shows focused on life with her and her sister and with The Campbells: her husband and children. Since May 2016, she has been the host of "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" that includes a special feature, "Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley."

In this thought-provoking interview with Dr. Willie Jolley, Erica Campbell reminds people that they "can lose without losing it."

The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm ET on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Willie Jolley's Wealthy Ways podcast is available on C Suite Radio, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Tunein, iHeartRadio and Spotify.

Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley," on the "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" show. His proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, An Attitude of Excellence, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Dr. Jolley has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.

To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, please visit www.winwithwillie.com.

