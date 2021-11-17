Dr. Willie Jolley’s Sirius XM Wealthy Ways Show Airs Interview with Internationally Renowned Peak Performance Expert

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Saturday, November 11th, Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show aired Dr. Willie Jolley's interview with professional speaker, successful entrepreneur, and television personality, Dr. Delatorro McNeal, II.

Dr. McNeal is an internationally known Peak Performance Expert who's delivered keynote presentations across the globe to major corporations, professional associations, sports teams, churches, and leadership conferences.

He was recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Philosophy and Humane Letters for his 20-year body of work in the Personal Development industry from Trinity Christian University's Business Honors Program.

Dr. McNeal also holds a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) designation, which is the highest international recognition of professional speaking excellence, and is in the top 12% of paid professional speakers worldwide.

In his thought-provoking interview with Dr. Willie Jolley, Dr. Delatorro McNeal, II, shows you how to shift from fear-based living to faith-based living.





The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm ET on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Willie Jolley's Wealthy Ways podcast is available on C Suite Radio, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Tunein, iHeartRadio and Spotify.

Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley," on the Erica Campbell Show. His proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, An Attitude of Excellence, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Dr. Jolley has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.

To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, please visit www.winwithwillie.com.

