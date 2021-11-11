Dr. Willie Jolley’s Sirius XM Wealthy Ways Show Airs Interview with HR and Diversity and Inclusion Global Thought Leader

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, November 11th, Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show airs Dr. Willie Jolley's interview with President and CEO of SDS Global Enterprises, Inc., Dr. Shirley Davis.

Dr. Shirley Davis brings a unique background as a seasoned HR and Diversity and Inclusion global thought leader, a senior executive, and a certified leadership coach,

As President and CEO of SDS Global Enterprises, Inc., Dr. Davis has worked in more than 30 countries on 5 continents and delivers more than 80 speeches a year for major Fortune 100 companies.

Dr. Davis is the former Global Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Workplace Strategies for the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). Dr. Davis has also been a featured expert on NBC's The Today Show, USA Today, National Public Radio, The Wall Street Journal, Essence Magazine, Black Enterprise Magazine, The Washington Post, and Inclusion Magazine. She earned the highest designation in the speaking industry as a Certi?ed Speaking Professional, bestowed by the National Speakers Association, which put her in the ranks of only 15% of speakers worldwide.

Dr. Davis holds a Bachelor's in Pre-Law, a Master's in HR Management, and a Ph.D. in Business and Organization Management. Her latest book, What If?": Release the Limits and Realize Your Dreams, lays out a blueprint for how to take control of your life and begin living your dreams.

In his thought-provoking interview with Dr. Willie Jolley, Dr. Shirley Davis shared business building strategies and on how to live life without regrets.

The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm ET on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Willie Jolley's Wealthy Ways podcast is available on C Suite Radio, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Tunein, iHeartRadio and Spotify.

Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley," on the Erica Campbell Show. His proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, An Attitude of Excellence, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Dr. Jolley has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.

To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, please visit www.winwithwillie.com.

Social Media:

Facebook: Dr. Willie Jolley



Instagram: @therealwilliejolley



Linkedin: @williejolley



Twitter: @williejolley