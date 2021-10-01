NEWS RELEASE for October 2, 2021

Seal Beach, California

Contact info: Anne Seifert, Ph.D. dranne@dranne.org

562.881.5676

Dr. Anne Featured Speaker at Women's March in California

Early in the 1970's the feminist movement gained momentum challenging preconceived notions of a woman's role and duties. Anne Seifert, Ph.D. in her book "His, Mine, & Ours" published by Macmillan in 1979 attests to the status of women at that time. She changed marriage by offering a revolutionary approach and challenged traditional thinking. Today many of her then revolutionsry ideas are commonplace. For example: A married woman in California can have her own and separate checking account! This book is considered a classic among feminist writings.

Now joining another revolution Dr. Anne is on tne march to protect women's reproductive freedom. Recent legislation passed by the Texas legislature known as Senate Bill 8 has sounded the alarm. Women are again on their feet, at attention, threatened by what new legal restrictions might come from other states.

Across the country women are banding together in a Women's March responding to the clarion call--- to preseve a woman's right to control her own body.

