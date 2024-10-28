Do the Markets Have Pre-Election Jitters?

Monday, October 28, 2024

Financial markets appear to have pre-election jitters.

The United States election is less than two weeks away. The candidates are neck and neck. The outcome remains uncertain. And expectations for volatility have been rising, with the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) finishing last week at 20.33.

"When the VIX goes north of 20, Wall Street pays attention because that level signals heightened volatility," reported Connor Smith of Barron's.

One reason for heightened volatility may be concerns about the election. Ian Salisbury of Barron's explained, "There are plenty of theories about how particular stocks will fare, depending on next month's outcome. It isn't hard to see why. The candidates have tried to curry favor with voters by championing or attacking favored industries, and sometimes individual companies. Vice President Harris has promised to raise the corporate tax rate, a move that could cut into corporate earnings, and Democrats are widely seen as tougher on antitrust issues, a potential hurdle for Wall Street banks looking to capitalize on pent-up [merger and acquisition] activity. Trump, meanwhile, has threatened hefty new tariffs, which could help U.S. manufacturers but hurt multinationals. He's even threatened individual companies like John Deere over plans to move manufacturing facilities abroad. The good news? Investors can mostly shrug the campaign rhetoric off and focus on stocks' fundamentals."

So far, third-quarter earnings reports have been strong. Regardless, stock market investors became significantly less bullish last week, according to the AAII Investor Sentiment Survey. The survey asked investors whether they think the stock market will move higher (bullish) or lower (bearish) over the next six months.

Bullish sentiment declined from 45.5 percent the week of October 16 to 37.7 percent last week. (The historic average for bullishness is 37.5 percent.)

Bearish sentiment increased from 25.4 percent to 29.9 percent. (The historic average for bearishness is 31 percent).

Neutral sentiment also increased from 29.2 percent to 32.4 percent. (The historic average is 31.5 percent.)

Bond investors also have been adjusting their expectations. Since mid-October, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note has trended higher. At the start of the month, the 10-year note yielded 3.74 percent. Last week, its yield rose from 4.07 percent to 4.23 percent.

"The rise is likely a reflection of the fact the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates fewer times than investors had thought after September's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, a result of inflation being above its target and a job market that has grown faster than expected. Also, Donald Trump's chances of winning the presidential election have risen in the past few months, according to RealClearPolitics. His policies include fiscal spending and tariffs, both of which create inflation and throw cold water on the idea that the Fed will cut rates many times. While the economy could continue to grow, tariffs, for their part, not only lift prices, they destroy demand," reported Jacob Sonenshine of Barron's.

Ben Levisohn of Barron's offered some advice to anyone getting swept up in pre-election jitters. "The truth of the matter is that reading the financial market tea leaves is far from straightforward…In fact, investing with your politics is one of the worst ways to lose money—or miss out on gains." If you have concerns about market volatility or the possible effect of the election on your portfolio, get in touch. We're happy to talk with you about your concerns and your portfolio.