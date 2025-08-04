Speaker
Do You Qualify for ExpertClick? Get Your ExpertKlout Score!
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Washington, DC
Monday, August 4, 2025

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mitchell P. Davis, Publisher

ExpertClick — The Yearbook of Experts

202) 333-5000

ExpertClick@Gmail.com

www.ExpertClick.com

Do You Qualify for ExpertClick? Get Your ExpertKlout Score!

Washington, D.C. —August 3,, 2025 — ExpertClick, publisher of the Yearbook of Experts, announces its new ExpertKlout screening system to identify media-ready experts, creators, and thought leaders.

Applicants complete a professional self-assessment — the ExpertKlout Score — to demonstrate credibility, relevance, and impact. Questions range from "What makes you stand out?" to "What results can you prove?"

Membership Levels:

  • Professional Members (paid, full access)
  • Creators (traffic-based earnings)
  • Guest Members (free, pay-per-release)
  • Advanced Members (discounted by score)
  • Sponsors (top-ranked with banners)

Applicants may be declined if they don't meet quality benchmarks. Founder Mitchell P. Davis, who has vetted experts for over 40 years, explains: "We're committed to uplifting credible, mission-aligned voices."

Eligibility Categories Include:

  • Paid creators (Substack, Patreon, YouTube)
  • Expert Witnesses, Authors, Speakers
  • Journalists, Consultants, and Spokespersons

Evaluation Covers:

  • Media exposure
  • Online authority
  • Credentials and public proof

To apply and get your ExpertKlout Score, visit: www.ExpertKlout.com

About ExpertClick:

ExpertClick connects journalists with verified experts, authors, and thought leaders. Founded in 1984, it is known as the "Wikipedia of Experts."
