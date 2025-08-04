Monday, August 4, 2025
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact:
Mitchell P. Davis, Publisher
ExpertClick — The Yearbook of Experts
202) 333-5000
ExpertClick@Gmail.com
www.ExpertClick.com
Do You Qualify for ExpertClick? Get Your ExpertKlout Score!
Washington, D.C. —August 3,, 2025 — ExpertClick, publisher of the Yearbook of Experts, announces its new ExpertKlout screening system to identify media-ready experts, creators, and thought leaders.
Applicants complete a professional self-assessment — the ExpertKlout Score — to demonstrate credibility, relevance, and impact. Questions range from "What makes you stand out?" to "What results can you prove?"
Membership Levels:
- Professional Members (paid, full access)
- Creators (traffic-based earnings)
- Guest Members (free, pay-per-release)
- Advanced Members (discounted by score)
- Sponsors (top-ranked with banners)
Applicants may be declined if they don't meet quality benchmarks. Founder Mitchell P. Davis, who has vetted experts for over 40 years, explains: "We're committed to uplifting credible, mission-aligned voices."
Eligibility Categories Include:
- Paid creators (Substack, Patreon, YouTube)
- Expert Witnesses, Authors, Speakers
- Journalists, Consultants, and Spokespersons
Evaluation Covers:
- Media exposure
- Online authority
- Credentials and public proof
To apply and get your ExpertKlout Score, visit: www.ExpertKlout.com
About ExpertClick:
ExpertClick connects journalists with verified experts, authors, and thought leaders. Founded in 1984, it is known as the "Wikipedia of Experts."