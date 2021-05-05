Dishonor Thy Father - Mystery Novel Debuts on Audiobook from Cherry Hill Publishing

The new murder mystery, Dishonor Thy Father, by Mike Robinson & M.J. Richards has just been released as an audiobook by Cherry Hill Publishing. It is also available in paperback and on Kindle.

The exciting novel revolves around a brilliant female surgeon, an obsessed detective, and the murder that sparks their passion. What makes this book different, is that the catalyst for the mystery is an attempted honor killing of a teenaged girl in Iran. Twenty years later, we meet two women surgeons: one a stunning Muslim doctor, Dr. Marika Javid; the other, her smart and savvy physician partner, Dr. Tara White, who must take over the medical practice when Marika is killed. As Detective Mike Tucci investigates numerous suspects, he becomes entangled in an affair with the fascinating Dr. White, who could be the killer's next target!

Spanning three decades and two continents, Dishonor Thy Father boldly explores issues of ethnicity, sexism, spirituality, and social mores in today's complex and heated political environment.

Publishers Weekly reviewed the book as a crafty mystery, indicating, "The authors offer jaw-dropping twists until the end. Tami Hoag fans will be pleased."

Jessica Tingling at Manhattan Book Review called Dishonor Thy Father "…a powerful, thrilling book that will capture readers from beginning to end." Her review continued, "Together, the two authors have constructed a rousing mystery that will keep readers guessing until the very last page. The well-rounded characters and thought-provoking plot twists bring together an unforgettable narrative saturated with romance, mystery, perseverance, and commitment in the face of complete uncertainty. More than a murder mystery, Robinson and Richards have webbed an intricate tale of the consequences we face when deep sacrifices and dark secrets threaten to unravel everything we hold dear."

Tingling gave the book "five stars for its originality and command of language…"

Other media outlets' and well-known authors' reviews included:

"A persistently suspenseful crime drama…provocative commentary on how the past can haunt one's present." -Kirkus Reviews

"From beginning to end, Dishonor Thy Father is an intuitive and riveting novel...that explores sexism, racism, and bigotry through a fresh lens..." -San Francisco Book Review

"This dramatic, fast-paced novel tells a dangerous tale... in living, cinematic color!" -Phyllis Chesler, Author, Women and Madness

Dishonor Thy Father has also gotten endorsements from TV and film producers:

"...an intricate murder mystery with edge of your seat suspense...abounds with twists and turns, leading to a stunning final reveal!" -Paul Bernbaum, Writer/Producer, Hollywoodland starring Ben Affleck

"…A heck of a thrilling read!" -Robert Lloyd Lewis, Producer, Dexter

"Unique and relevant...cleverly crafted with sexy characters and a thought-provoking premise." -Fern Field, Producer, Monk

"… a fascinating thriller with romance that takes the reader on a journey across cultures and continents." -Carole Isenberg, Associate Producer, The Color Purple

The audiobook of Dishonor Thy Father is available through Cherry Hill Publishing and Audible, and is read by Tracy Thibodeaux.

It is also available at Amazon in paperback and on Kindle as well as other platforms and bookstores. The link to Amazon is at dishonorthyfather.us

Fans of Tami Hoag, Dennis Lehane and Gillian Flynn will want Dishonor Thy Father to be in their library or on their iPad or Kindle.

#bestsellers #book #mysterynovels #greatreads #honorkilling #behindtheveil