Discussing Mental Health Recovery with Marilyn Redmond

This video is very informative for those looking for solutions in mental health. First, Marilyn Redmond shares her story from a dysfunctional growing up and marriage in domestic violence and abuse into finding the answers to grow beyond the past through training in regression and hypnotherapy work to find the root cause for the issues to be healed. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGMsm8ZGYPM&t=34s

Then Redmond was asked about the inspirational part of recovery from mental illness. The explanation included forgiveness for those people who were the abusers, total self-honesty about creating the situation for her learning, and realizing the woundedness of the people who acted out the parts necessary for her to find compassion for them. Understanding for the

The Hawaiian Healing Prayer For Repentance, Self-Forgiveness & Transmutation – "I Love You, I am Sorry, Please Forgive Me, Thank You" was used by Dr. Ihaleakala Hew Len to heal patients in a mental ward in Hawaii. Redmond found this the best help. She took responsibility for all her life challenges.

She no longer takes prescriptions so she could make rational decisions. That allows the love into your heart that is stopped by the toxic substances. Learning to love yourself brings courage to move beyond the past abuse. The interview progressed into a discussion about meditation. To maintain sanity meditation is a great answer. It keeps you in reality with rational guidance and direction. Changing her inner self made the difference to project love. Her psychiatrist declared her sane.

The inside work to find the love within is described in detail in her book, "Paradigm Busters" at Amazon. It has the process, chapter by chapter, for replacing the negative with the positive. This moves the person beyond the past harms into seeing life through new eyes of love. Living in the moment is a gift and why it is called The Present.

Marilyn L. Redmond is an ordained minister for spiritual counseling, readings, regression, and healing, In addition, she is a teacher, speaker, and medium offering information from the other side for illness, relationships, and issues in your life. Marilyn can help you find health, happiness, and prosperity.

