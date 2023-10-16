Discovering Hope and Guidance in 'Advice to 9th Graders' – A Teen's Survival Guide to High School

Monday, October 16, 2023

Advice to 9th Graders:Stories, Poetry, Art & Other Wisdom is more than a mere book.

The anthology is a lively blend of teenage imagination that showcases the potency of youthful voices and offers help for those beginning high school.

The pages of this anthology are brimming with personal essays, poems, drawings, and many other creative expressions.

Every piece has been carefully selected to explore high school's many joys and challenges.

It is a splendid outcome of the partnership between The PATHfinder Club and POPS the Club, both committed to fostering and empowering disadvantaged teenagers.

As you delve into the depths of this anthology, you'll find it divided into thirteen distinct sections, each unraveling different mysteries of adolescence.

Each section provides practical guidance and profound insights, from navigating the labyrinth of academic life to the bonds of friendship. It acts as a guiding light, igniting compassion and offering steadfast support during the difficult times that lie ahead.

One touching contribution to this anthology is the essay "Empathy and Mom" by Jaden Saetern, a tenth-grader. Jaden's heartfelt words encapsulate the anthology's central themes.

He shares a poignant moment from his life: "Visited my mom after about five months, and it was nice to see her, but I knew she was stressing and having difficulty settling in with new people and without me and my brother."

Jaden delves into themes of familial relationships, distance, compassion, and the unique obstacles adolescents encounter when their parents go through trying times in this powerful work.

Despite being able to reunite with his mother after a long five-month separation, he understands her struggles as she adjusts to life without her children.

Jaden's genuine and moving evaluation of his mother's condition prompts readers to relate to her perspective.

Another insightful piece comes from Akinn Solis, a sophomore at Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon. Akinn's contention is that academic success is intricately connected to embodying the energy of your teachers.

He succinctly states, "Match their energy!"

This concise yet compelling message underscores the critical role of aligning one's eagerness and dedication to teachers' enthusiasm.

By reflecting the energy and passion of their educators, students can cultivate a more vibrant and fruitful learning environment. Akinn's advice exemplifies a proactive approach to education, emphasizing the symbiotic relationship between educators and students, where both actively contribute to the learning process.

Jamal's submission to the anthology, titled "Get Those Grades Up," offers heartfelt and concise advice to incoming 9th graders. He urges them, "Don't mess up. You only have one more year, so get your grades up if needed, and don't give up. You have people who want to see you succeed. Don't mess that up for them."

Though brief, Jamal's message carries significant weight. It provides essential insights for students transitioning into high school, capturing the essence of this crucial transition period. It acknowledges students' challenges, emphasizing personal responsibility and perseverance while underscoring the importance of a robust support system in their academic pursuits.

Tyler Stonebraker's contribution pertains to a distinct facet of the high school experience. Struggling with poverty and aspiring to transform his life, Tyler writes in the section titled "Empathy," "Don't give your teachers a hard time; some of them don't want to be there as much as you don't want to be. And they don't get paid enough for this!"

Tyler's writing resonates with an authentic and compassionate tone. His words reveal a deep empathy for his fellow students and teachers, highlighting his intention to convey a message of understanding and perspective to incoming 9th graders.

Tyler shows a heightened sensitivity to students' and teachers' challenges through his writing. He encourages students to consider the viewpoints of their educators, recognizing that they, too, encounter difficulties and may not always relish being in the classroom. His language exudes a supportive and bridge-building quality, as if he aims to foster mutual understanding between students and teachers.

Tyler's message touches upon the practical aspect of education by shedding light on the financial struggles of educators.

In the end, "Advice to 9th Graders: Stories, Poetry, Art & Other Wisdom" is not just a book but a guiding light in the tumultuous journey of high school.

The contributions from these talented, youthful voices form a bridge of wisdom and encouragement, illuminating the intricate facets of family, academics, empathy, and personal growth.

These messages resonate with the importance of understanding, resilience, and unity in the educational odyssey.

This anthology is an invaluable resource for anyone navigating the labyrinth of high school and beyond, a beacon of hope in a world fraught with uncertainty.

Don't miss the chance to immerse yourself in this vibrant tapestry of teenage wisdom; it is a transformative journey waiting to unfold within the pages of this anthology.



