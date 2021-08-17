Denver based New York Times Best-Selling Author Sandra Dallas is Inducted into the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame

Denver, CO, August 17, 2021—Denver based New York Times best-selling author Sandra Dallas is the author of 16 adult novels, four young reader novels, and 10 nonfiction books, will be inducted into the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame on September 18, 2021 at the Renaissance Central Park in Denver, Colorado.

Dallas was dubbed "a quintessential American voice" by Jane Smiley in Vogue Magazine. Her novels with their themes of loyalty, friendship, and human dignity have been translated into a dozen foreign languages and have been optioned for films.?

"I started writing nonfiction," said Dallas. "My first book came out when I was 25. Most western history was written by boys. I had always wanted to write. One day I was having lunch with a couple of friends and we decided to write a novel together. That didn't work out too well, but I realized how much I liked writing fiction. I had always written nonfiction. I love the freedom of writing fiction."

A journalism graduate of the University of Denver, Sandra began her writing career as a reporter with Business Week. A staff member for twenty-five years, she became its first female bureau chief. Sandra covered the Rocky Mountain region, writing about everything from penny-stock scandals to hard-rock mining, western energy development to contemporary polygamy. Many of her experiences have been incorporated into her novels.

While a reporter, she began writing the first of her nonfiction books. They include The Quilt That Walked to Golden and Sacred Paint, a biography of artist Ned Jacob. She has reviewed books for the Denver Post since 1961.?

Today, Sandra has published sixteen novels, including Westering Women, and four young adult books, the latest Someplace to Call Home. She is a six-time recipient of the Women Writing the West Willa Award, a three-time winner of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum's Wrangler Award and has won the Western Writers of American Spur Award four times. Among other honors, she is the recipient of the 2014 Eleanor Gheres Award from the Denver Public Library and the 2014 Frank Waters Award from the Pikes Peak Library District.

"My favorite book that I have written is The Diary of Mattie Spenser," Said Dallas. That was my third book. I think because there is more of me in it than any of my other books. I'm not a character in my books, but there is more of my feeling and thoughts and personality. It also came at a time when I was in a loss of what I was going to do. I had lost my job at Business Week when they closed their office. I thought if this third one doesn't work, I was going to go back to non-fiction. And then this one was accepted."

Sandra lives in Denver and Georgetown, Colorado, with her husband, Bob. She is the mother of two daughters, Dana, a lawyer in New Orleans, and Povy, a photographer in Golden, Colorado.

The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame will hold its second Author Induction celebration gala on September 18 at the Renaissance Central Park hotel in Denver, honoring an incredible group of exceptional authors. The public can attend and purchase tickets at ColoradoAuthorsHallOfFame.org

About Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame®

Authors' Hall of Fame® strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. The Authors' Hall of Fame® recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die.

The next Induction of the Hall of Fame® will be held September 18, 2021 at the Renaissance Central Park in Denver, Colorado. Additional information about the upcoming Induction event, inductees, tickets, donations, events, and board members is available at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

Press inquiries: Contact Founder, Dr. Judith Briles, Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.

