August 9, 2022

Dame Leadership Acquires Prominent Employee Assessment Leader

People-first and purpose-driven leadership creates a new leadership powerhouse

Harrisburg, PA - Dame Leadership, a distinguished leadership development company based in Central PA, has acquired Success Performance Solutions, a leader in employee assessments based in the Lehigh Valley. The official announcement comes today at 10:00 am via Livestream by Ed Dame, President, Dame Leadership and Ira S Wolfe, founder and President of Poised for the Future Company.

After exceptional growth of his business over the past three years, Wolfe recognized the need for scalability and a succession plan. Dame Leadership, a client of SPS, approached Wolfe about growing its assessment business. Following six months of due diligence and negotiation, the deal officially closed August 1.

"Focusing your business on people and a higher purpose couldn't be more relevant than it is today," said Ed Dame, President, Dame Leadership. "Having worked closely with Ira and the SPS team for so long, we have no doubt that together we will help develop more great leaders who will lead their businesses to new heights."

Wolfe, a Top 10 global thought leader in the future of work, HR, and leadership, will continue to lead the assessment business for Dame Leadership and join the team as a Senior Consultant. "I could not imagine a better next growth stage for the company and our clients. John Dame was my Vistage chair 20 years ago. We share the vision of purpose- and people-driven leadership and the acquisition allows both organizations to help more business leaders grow and achieve their goals faster."

The acquisition of SPS fits into Dame Leadership's growth strategy as the organization continues to expand its footprint and services. By purchasing SPS, Dame Leadership can offer clients a comprehensive suite of innovative and reliable assessments plus its coaching services nationwide. It will give clients more insight into their leadership teams and allow them to make decisions about hiring and developing company talent that align with their strategy and purpose.

"At Dame Leadership, everything we do is to help others become better and more purposeful leaders," said John Dame, Owner & Managing Partner. "I have no doubt that the combination of Dame Leadership and SPS will help fulfill that mission."

Official Announcement Livestream:

When: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Who: Ed Dame, President, Dame Leadership & Ira S Wolfe,

About Dame Leadership

Dame Leadership is a consulting firm that teams up with company CEOs, founders, and owners to help bring clarity to their purpose as leaders, bring their organization into alignment, and create a lasting legacy.

Founded in 2002, Dame Leadership enjoys an unparalleled reputation for integrity and excellence. Each day we work through leaders to create a world where every individual is valued and respected. Services include Leadership Development, Executive Coaching, Workplace Culture Development, Strategic Planning, Corporate Board Advisory Services, Peer Group Facilitation and Employee Assessments. For more information visit www.dameleadership.com

In addition, Dame Leadership presents the annual Evolution Conference each October to bring business leaders across all industries together for a day of leadership development, enlightenment, and learning with world renowned speakers. Details of the conference can be found at www.evolutionconference.org.

About Success Performance Solutions

Success Performance Solutions (SPS), under the leadership of Ira S Wolfe, is a familiar and respected name in the employee and leadership assessment industry for over 25 years. Success Performance Solutions can assess both candidates and employees, from the front line to the C-Suite in over a dozen industries. Its portfolio of assessments includes leadership competency tests, career aptitude tests, personality and attitude testing, the ever-popular DISC, administrative skills tests for typing, data entry, and Office 365, cognitive ability tests, AQai (adaptability quotient), and Emotional Intelligence Profile. You can learn more or schedule a demo at successperformancesolutions.com.