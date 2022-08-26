DRAGON CON hosts Author of ‘KAIRN: Mates of the Alliance’ Meet Fionne Foxxe Farraday at Booth #1321/1323

"If you liked 'The Shape of Water' you'll LOVE KAIRN." Flying Books

Cookeville, TN—KAIRN: Mates of the Alliance by Fionne Foxxe Farraday will be at DRAGON CON in Atlanta September 1-5, 2022. Dragon Con is the largest multi-media, popular culture convention focusing on science fiction & fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film in the universe. The event takes place annually over the Labor Day weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. https://www.dragoncon.org/

She'll be joined by award winning comic book writer Sheila English and New York Times Bestselling author CL Wilson. Other authors attending the event include Jim Butcher, Kevin J. Anderson, Sherrilyn Kenyon, Jonathan Maberry and others.

KAIRN: Mates of the Alliance has won multiple awards in Science Fiction, Romance and Chic Lit from numerous book festivals and events including the Outstanding Creator Awards, The Firebird Book Awards, and the International Impact Book Award.

Faraday's smart and sexy debut novel weaves together themes of friendship, environmental care, and commitment against the backdrop of a sweeping intergalactic romance. An experienced physician working in pulmonary and critical care medicine, she combines her personal experiences in the ICU and experiences of military family members who served in WWII and Vietnam to create her intriguing and sensual literary debut.

Faced with enforced medical leave due to health issues, Farraday ran out of reading material and began an outline of the story that would become KAIRN: Mates of the Alliance. After returning to duty in the ICU, she kept writing as a cathartic way of handling the stresses of medical care during a global pandemic.

"At the beginning of the first wave of the pandemic, when COVID was just making itself known, we were losing far too many patients—despite using all the tools we had at our disposal," recalls Farraday. "There was a building sense of frustration and burn out in the ICU, particularly among the nursing staff. This is largely a love letter to my co-workers who kept coming in to face nearly insurmountable problems -- day after day. I wanted to give all of us a happy ending, even if it was fictional. The more I wrote, the more the writing and characters took on a life of their own."

Watch the book trailer here: https://bit.ly/KAIRN_Book_Trailer





"Fionne Foxxe Farraday's debut sci-fi romance novel, Kairn: Mates of the Alliance, is a clash of worlds as alien cultures battle over the Fate of Earth, one against and one trying to save it, as a smolderingly complex, destined-to-be love affair blossoms between a human lifesaver, a doctor, and an alien lifetaker, a soldier…'Kairn: Mates of Alliance' is a page turner with heart and hope." —Brad Butler, Author, 5-Stars

Set sometime in the near future, Earth is reeling from its first contact with a predatory alien species, the Ichori, whose attack wreaked catastrophe on the planet, harvested precious resources and drained the oceans. Daria, a human ICU doctor, struggles with loneliness and wishes for a partner to share her life, but puts her own desires aside to tend to the wounded. On the heels of the invasion, things look dire until another species of aliens—the Luperans—show up to help repair and rebuild.

"Daria and Kairn's story started off as just a fleeting idea," shares Farraday. "I was playing with ideas as a way to relax, but the book honestly ended up in a different direction than I initially intended. At its heart, this is a story about two people who stumble upon the one thing they never expected: the one imperfect individual who was perfect for them. I wanted them to experience the heady wonder, heights and depths of truly unconditional love, along with the humor and pratfalls that would come with first contact between two very disparate species. Their tale is a glimpse into the limitless possibilities and potential of a new relationship -- when both are completely committed to seeing it through."

"KAIRN: Mates of the Alliance is a slow burn, feel good, boy meets girl romance that will provide readers with an escape from the stresses of daily life. A tribute to total monogamy, Kairn and Daria are a refreshing – and extraordinarily sexy – example of the joys that can be found in a committed relationship. Farrady's humor and eye for detail draws the reader in, leaving us simultaneously satisfied with the story and longing to know what happens next. I can hardly wait for the next installment!" —Jessica Tofino, Educator and Writer, 5-stars

"To say that the past two years have been rough for everyone is a horrible understatement. I wanted to write a story of hope," says Farraday. "I wanted to give readers a happy ending that would make them smile and read it all over again, just to enjoy a delicious escape. I hope this story makes my reader blush, laugh, and cry tears of joy."

With its emotionally resonant cast of characters, KAIRN: Mates of the Alliance is a story of unexpected love found across light years and species, reminding readers how little differences matter in the face of true love and deep commitment. Farraday skillfully entwines humor and romance in a solid sci-fi background that will leave readers longing for more.

KAIRN: Mates of the Alliance, 223 pages, $4.99 Kindle, ASIN:‎ 0B16GPS33 www.MatesoftheAlliance.com

About Fionne Foxxe Farraday: Fionne Foxxe Farraday is a medical professional working in the area of pulmonary and critical care medicine.

With her background in medicine and family members who served in WWII and Vietnam, Farraday's books are a salute to all of the medical and military personnel whose sacrifices allow us to do what we do. A mother, grandmother, and animal lover, Fionne Foxxe Farraday lives in Cookeville, TN.