DMCA Registation # DMCA-1014800 for Broadcast Interview Source

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Digital Millennium Copyright Act ("DMCA")

Registered at the Copyright office as: Broadcast Interview Source, Inc # DMCA-1014800

Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. respects the intellectual property rights of others. Per the DMCA Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. will respond expeditiously to claims of copyright infringement on the Site if submitted to Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. Copyright Agent as described below. Upon receipt of a notice alleging copyright infringement, Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. will take whatever action it deems appropriate within its sole discretion, including removal of the allegedly infringing materials and termination of access for repeat infringers of copyright protected content.

If you believe that your intellectual property rights have been violated by Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. or by a third party who has uploaded materials to our website, please provide the following information to the designated Copyright Agent listed below:

A description of the copyrighted work or other intellectual property that you claim has been infringed; A description of where the material that you claim is infringing is located on the Site; An address, telephone number, and email address where we can contact you and, if different, an email address where the alleged infringing party, if Broadcast Interview Source, Inc., can contact you; A statement that you have a good-faith belief that the use is not authorized by the copyright owner or other intellectual property rights owner, by its agent, or by law; A statement by you under penalty of perjury that the information in your notice is accurate and that you are the copyright or intellectual property owner or are authorized to act on the owner's behalf; Your electronic or physical signature.

Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. may request additional information before removing any allegedly infringing material. In the event Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. removes the allegedly infringing materials, Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. will immediately notify the person responsible for posting such materials that Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. removed or disabled access to the materials Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. may also provide the responsible person with your email address so that the person may respond to your allegations.

Pursuant to 17 U.S.C. 512(c). Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. designated Copyright Agent is:

Mitchell P. Davis

President

Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.

(202) 333-5000

Email to: Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com