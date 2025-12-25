DIVE INTO FORBIDDEN LOVE with P.A. FARRELL LAUNCHES SWEEPING SCI-FI ROMANCE SERIES

What happens when a struggling fisherman catches the impossible in his nets? Award-winning author P.A. Farrell answers that question in her breathtaking new series, TIDES OF FORTUNE, a six-book romantic science fiction saga that explores the depths of love, sacrifice, and what it means to belong to two worlds.

Beginning December 27 readers can immerse themselves in this emotionally charged series with new installments releasing every week across all major platforms. Each book will be available simultaneously as an Amazon eBook, audiobook, and through Draft2Digital for library systems, ensuring accessibility for every type of reader.

THE TIDES OF FORTUNE SERIES follows Garrett Reed, a fisherman drowning in debt on the Oregon coast, whose life transforms forever when he discovers Stella—a beautiful mermaid who can breathe both water and air. What begins as an impossible encounter becomes a pure, romantic connection that spans two worlds. As Stella guides Garrett to sunken treasures, pulling him from poverty to wealth, their forbidden love faces mounting threats: corporate salvage companies seeking their secrets, Stella's underwater civilization forbidding human contact, and the brutal reality that true love sometimes means letting go.

THE COMPLETE SERIES:

· Book 1: THE CATCH – She saved him from drowning. He saved her from loneliness.

· Book 2: RISING TIDES – Success brought fortune. Love brought complications.

· Book 3: DEEP FORTUNE – Some treasures come at too high a price.

· Book 4: THE SILVER DEEP – The ocean calls its own back home.

· Book 5: THE WAITING TIDE – How far would you go for love?

· Book 6: WHERE TIDES MEET – True love means letting go.

WHAT MAKES TIDES OF FORTUNE DIFFERENT:

· Accessible prose written for readers with high school education or below—no complicated language, just powerful storytelling

· Emotionally authentic romance that's pure and deeply intimate without explicit content

· Grounded science fiction with believable marine biology and technology

· Bittersweet tone that honors real sacrifice and the complexities of love

· Environmental themes woven throughout—protecting what we don't fully understand

· A complete series arc spanning from desperate poverty to impossible wealth, from forbidden love to heartbreaking choice.

"I wanted to write a love story that felt real even though the premise is impossible," says Farrell. "Garrett and Moira's relationship isn't about wish fulfillment—it's about two people from incompatible worlds choosing each other anyway, knowing the cost. It's about the ocean giving up its treasures and demanding payment in return. Readers who loved The Shape of Water but wanted more emotional depth will find their home in this series."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

P.A. Farrell is a clinical psychologist and prolific author who specializes in emotionally authentic fiction for readers seeking accessible, engaging stories. With multiple successful series including The Face Thief (paranormal suspense), The Memory Keeper (supernatural thriller), and The Midnight Oracle (dream walker fantasy), Farrell has built a devoted readership through her commitment to honest storytelling and characters that feel real. She lives on the Oregon coast, where the ocean continues to inspire her work.

AVAILABILITY:

· Amazon Kindle (eBook format)

· Amazon/Audible (Audiobook format)

· Draft2Digital distribution (for library systems and additional retailers)

WEEKLY RELEASE SCHEDULE:

· Week 1: THE CATCH

· Week 2: RISING TIDES

· Week 3: DEEP FORTUNE

· Week 4: THE SILVER DEEP

· Week 5: THE WAITING TIDE

· Week 6: WHERE TIDES MEET

PERFECT FOR READERS WHO LOVE:

· Cross-cultural romance and impossible love stories

· Marine biology and ocean mysteries

· Bittersweet endings that honor sacrifice

· Treasure hunting and salvage adventures

· Character-driven science fiction with heart

· Stories about environmental stewardship and protecting what we love