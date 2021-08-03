Critically Acclaimed Sci-Fi Series Does It Again: New Book Packs Thrilling, Early 20th Century History with a Romp Through Space

Denver, CO—From Russian spies to Nazi plots, to alien planets, to true love, Kevin L. Schewe has penned another action-packed romp in his critically acclaimed Bad Love series that will have you wishing for more. Bad Love Medicine takes readers from the deep-space beauty of Planet Azur back to a WWII Europe riddled with danger and espionage, bringing the Bad Love Gang face-to-face with one of history's greatest villains—Adolf Hitler himself.

Part history lesson, part sci-fi adventure, Schewe's engaging Bad Love Gang (based on his own friends in high school) once again set out to save history—this time, by stopping the Nazis from creating a time machine of their own.

In Bad Love Strikes, the Gang discovered The White Hole Project, a time machine created by President Franklin Roosevelt in case the atomic bomb failed. In the exciting sequel, Bad Love Tigers, the gang used the White Hole Project to travel back to 1945 to thwart Russian spies and protect the secrets of Area 51. In Bad Love Beyond, the gang traveled not just through time but through space as well to learn the reason behind Blue Nova One's mysterious visit to earth. Now, in Bad Love Medicine, the gang has a two-fold mission: reunite a love-struck couple (while saving one of them from a future fate of cancer) separated by time and stop the Nazis from creating a time machine of their own.

Schewe continues to draw accolades for his screenplay based on the first book in the series, Bad Loves Strikes. The screenplay recently drew its 4th award, the Prix Royal Paris Silver Screenplay Award. His screenplay has also won the South Florida International Film Festival for Best Original Screenplay for Young Adults, the L.A. Film Awards Best Sci-Fi Screenplay, and a Gold Script Writing Award for Sci-Fi Adventure from the Depth of Field International Film Festival. "Great writing needs to be savored and rewarded," say the Prix Royal judges.

Readers of all ages will love Bad Love Medicine, which also contains a soundtrack to guide you on your journey. Schewe, a lifelong WWII aficionado, has spent years researching the topics included in his books, including the nuclear physics behind the time and space travel, which makes the story that much more immersive.

"These stories just come to life in such an organic way," says Schewe. "They combine my childhood memories with my love of history, music, military aviation, WWII, science fiction and time travel."

Whether you're a history aficionado, a time-travel buff, a sci-fi lover, or are just in need of a fun book to cheer you up, Bad Love Medicine is the adventure you've been waiting for. Grab your copy today!

"Skillful writing (both historical and fantastical), a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to make this an immensely impressive novel—and experience! Very highly recommended." —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Reviewer, 5-Stars

"If history was taught this way in school, everyone would be a scholar and educating ourselves not only about our accomplishments but the horrors of the past that should awaken and give insight to the path of a better future. A rare gem!" —David Holladay, MD, 5-Stars

About Kevin Schewe: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO, is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 34 years. He is an entrepreneur, having founded Elite Therapeutics and Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of a small, publicly traded, renewable energy and animal feed company called VIASPACE, Inc.

A long-time history buff, Schewe is the author of the Bad Love Book Series, a young adult sci-fi adventure that spans much of early 20th century history. The series includes titles such as Bad Love Strikes, Bad Love Tigers, Bad Love Beyond, and the newest in the series, Bad Love Medicine . His series has garnered international critical acclaim, including the Wishing Shelf Book Award Red Ribbon. He has also adapted Bad Love Strikes into a feature-length screenplay, earning him multiple accolades, including Best Original Screenplay for Young Adults from the South Florida International Film Festival, Best Sci-Fi screenplay from the LA Film Awards, and a Gold Script Writing Award for Sci-Fi Adventure from the Depth of Field International Film Festival.

You can connect with Kevin Schewe through his website KevinSchewe.com or on his Instagram, @realkevinschewe

Bad Love Medicine, ASIN: B098TN6GKC, Broken Crow Ridge Publishing, July 6, 2021, available on Amazon and www.jancarolpublishing.com in ebook and paperback, 258 pages. Be sure to watch the exciting book trailers for the first three books here: https://bit.ly/BadLoveStrikes-Trailer and https://bit.ly/BadLoveTigers_Trailer and https://bit.ly/BadLoveBeyondTrailer

