Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Crisis Communications --- Expert Round Up.



Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert







In the new weekly episode of the Crisis Management Minute, Edward Segal, a nationally known crisis management expert and bestselling author, explains when and why companies should apologize for creating a crisis. He also describes the best ways for businesses and organizations to express regret or remorse for their part in a scandal, disaster or other crisis situation.



The episode can be heard on Apple Podcasts at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-crisis-management-minute/id1514212596, on YouTube at https://youtube.com/channel/UCxkarURWx5rHaw4LkfujEgg, and wherever podcasts are found. The Crisis Management Minute is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.



Segal's commentaries, which are about a minute long, are mini-masterclasses on crisis management and crisis communication.



See the full news release here: https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/When-Why-And-How-To-Apologize-For-Causing-A-Crisis,2022274733.aspx



Ed Segal, Washington, DC



415-218-8600



Edwardsegalcommunications@gmail.com



It isn't partisanship; it's lack of trust in government



David Morey -- Dedicated to Helping Companies Win







It is popular to say, as the Pew Research Center recently did, that "Partisanship continues to be the dividing line in the American public's political attitudes." The concept is right, but the dividing line isn't partisanship: it is a complete distrust of government. And it isn't 50/50.



In the national voter polling we have done over the past decade for our WeNeedSmith project, 80% of Americans feel government has been hijacked by both national parties in Washington to protect the rich and powerful.



See the full blog post here: https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/It-isnt-partisanship-its-lack-of-trust-in-government,2022272967.aspx



David Morey.



Washington, DC



202-223-7945



dmorey@dmghq.com



Sam Waltz, APR, Fellow PRSA







Samuel L Waltz Jr, Greenville, DE, is a nationally known business and civic leader who is founder of Alliance1099.org LLC, a Professional Society for 1099 Independent Contractors. A Vietnam-era Veteran of US Army CounterIntelligence, he is an early-out DuPont Co External Affairs executive who in 1993 founded SamWaltz.com Strategic Capital & Business Counsel (www.SamWaltz.com), a business and public affairs consultancy. Later, he served in 1999 as the elected global and national president and board chair of his own professional society for business communications and public affairs, the Public Relations Society of America (www.PRSA.org). RUNNING TO TROUBLE is the working title of Sam Waltz' autobiography. It describes a life shaped by his experiences as a farm boy and small town native, a Christian, a Boy Scout, a volunteer in Vietnam-era US Army CounterIntelligence, a publisher, journalist, executive & consultant who is a creative problem-solver and inspiring leader by nature.



Listen to Sam Waltz and Frankie Boyer at www.ExpertRadio.com









Wilmington, DE



302 777 7774



SamWaltz@SamWaltz.com



Tonight - Zoom with Ed Segal and the Book Publicists of Southern California – 6:30 PM Pacific Time







Contact Bruce Brown, President to the Zoom codes:



bruceb@bookpublicists.org



Book Solves Two 40-Year-Old Murder Mysteries, 'Without Redemption' Shows How & Why Bill Bonin Covered for Accomplice







Los Angeles, CA—A new historical biography of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice, solves two 40-year-old murder mysteries and unlocks how one day, during Bonin's ten-month murder spree, had a profound impact on many lives and later events. Employing a treasure trove of long hidden investigative documents, Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. and Michael B. Butler were also able to shine a new light on how the notorious Bonin thought, felt, planned and viewed the world.



In the aftermath of Bonin's final arrest, in June 1980, there was scant hard evidence for prosecutors to charge Bonin with and detectives knew nothing about any of his accomplices. Slowly the pieces fell into place, but over six-months later many holes existed as Bonin's trial loomed ahead. Without Redemption, using documents from variety of sources, including Bonin's own writings, brings the reader into the back and forth with witnesses, lawyers, media, jailhouse snitches, friends, friends, family, inmates at Los Angeles Men's Central Jail and Bonin's co-murderers.



—How childhood abuse & Vietnam War service helped create what followed.



—How Bonin manipulated California judicial, mental health & prison systems for nine years before the killings.



—Interviews of Bonin, Miley & Munro with Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. before, during & after his Los Angeles trial.



—Bonin's jailhouse writings offer new perspective on his brutality, methods, thoughts and personality.



—How & Why Bonin covered for accomplice Eric Wijnaendts, who helped him with two murders.



—How & Why March 24, 1980, is a key date in the Bill Bonin story.



Name: Vonda Pelto



Dateline: Long Beach, CA United States



Direct Phone: 319-504-3788



Media Contact: For interviews or to request review copies of contact Flotsam PR at 319-504-3788 or writerb@pm.me.



Exclusive Interview: Young Woman Walks from Ecuador to Texas







By Peggy Orchowski



Recently I asked the president of a large Democratic women's organization in DC if they had been helping any of the more than 6,000 migrants who had been bussed to DC from Texas in recent weeks. Many DC charities and immigrant rights groups have tried to help, but their resources were overwhelmed. Most of the migrants - usually single male adults ages 18-26 - have ended up on the streets. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked the National Guard for help. She was refused.



The non-profit's president enthusiastically introduced me to a 26-year-old woman helping in their food bank, who had walked from Ecuador to Texas in 45 days in May and June, then took the offer of a free bus from Texas to DC in early July. The former Venezuelan naval helicopter pilot student was eager to tell me her story over a two-hour lunch – speaking only Spanish. But she asked me not to use her name since she didn't have papers. I must tell you she is beautiful. Her lovely hair fell in swooping curls and she had long manicured fingernails. In her soft but passionate voice, she told methat she was still upset and traumatized by her trip. But she also acknowledged she had been very lucky to make it to the USA safely and to find a hostess in DC.



I recount her story here from my notes in Spanish and English. Her narrative brings up as many questions as it answers.



"I am from a coastal town in Venezuela where my parents had a small construction supply business. Seven years ago I joined the navy and a year or so after, I was happy to be accepted into the helicopter pilot training program. I wanted to do something different, that most girls don't do. During the governmental incursions of 2017-18, I had to do some security detail with my naval unit. That was OK. But then about four years ago, my parents were taken hostage in their home and all their belongings were taken away. We decided as a family to flee to Ecuador. I eventually became a nail technician although it's not what I wanted to do. I wanted to go to the United States where the jobs were better.



See full news release here: https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Exclusive-Interview-Young-Woman-Walks-from-Ecuador-to-Texas,2022274528.aspx



Contact: Peggy Sands Orchowski



202-236-5595



porchowski@gmail.com



