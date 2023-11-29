Country Maps and More to Print for Free

The website PrintableWorldMap.net has expanded to include even more maps
.
"There are now nearly 800 printable maps
," said Kay Savetz, who created the site in 2009. "As has been the case since the start, each map is available to instantly download and print for free"
The two dozen new maps are focused on country
outlines. In these versions, each nation's capital is indicated by a star, and several other major cities are indicated as well. The countries are: Afghanistan, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Nigeria, North Korea, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom and Vietnam.
PrintableWorldMap.net also offers state
, regional and continent maps
in labeled and unlabeled versions that are ideal for educational settings. The site also has full-color topical maps
with exclusive artwork.
"I'm pleased that I'm able to continue to add new maps to this site," Savetz said. "PrintableWorldMap.net even has maps
of the stars"
Each map downloads for free as a PDF file. There's also an option to conveniently download the entire 794-map collection
at once for just $9.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.