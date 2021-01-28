Corporate Culture, Risk, Accountability, Reputation, Governance Leaders

Unless you have BILLIONS to spare: Understanding the importance of your culture.

January 28, 2021 – Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia – Sustainable profitable growth and strategic enterprise risk management (ERM) expert Gary W. Patterson, FiscalDoctor® and Robert Barker, who has counseled boards and management teams for over 25 years, propose a simple common sense strategically applied executable plan to add or preserve meaningful value for your middle market or SMB company in their article The Risk of Undervaluing Culture in a Volatile Market: 12 Strategic Steps to Strengthen Your Focus published by Corporate Compliance Insights (CCI) --- https://www.corporatecomplianceinsights.com/risk-undervaluing-culture-volatile-market/

Before you spend more money for an external assessment of your culture risk exposure:

Start with their Three-Minute Self-Scoring Review Culture Framework; Analyze your Culture Consistency ;and Review the accompanying 12-step remedy (best practices).

Any company – large or small – can benefit from this self-reflective process, whether the current focus is new business, sustainable profitable growth, governance, risk assessments or enterprise risk management. It may add back-pocket value or all businesses, including family businesses, private and public businesses, and equity group investors, including:

Corporate directors, key committee chairs and board chairs

Corporate officers and C-suite executives

Shareholders, stakeholders, regulators, and legislators

Contact us to receive our three top discussion follow-up questions or for a deep dive on any of the steps.

About Corporate Compliance Insights

Corporate Compliance Insights is a professionally designed and managed forum dedicated to online discussion and analysis of corporate compliance, risk assessment, ethics, audit, and corporate governance topics. Additionally, Corporate Compliance Insights is a focused knowledge-sharing forum designed to educate and encourage informed interaction within the corporate compliance community – dealing with issues of ethics, audit, compliance, FCPA, governance, risk, and fraud.

Corporate Compliance Insights is owned and published by Sarah Hadden, CEO of CCI Media Group.

About Robert Barker

Barker is an attorney living in Atlanta who has practiced in domestic and international M&A, securities and exchange issues. He has served as in-house counsel and outside counsel to corporations for more than 25 years, including advising boards and management teams. Bob can be reached at +01-678-576-3992 or barkercr3@gmail.com.

About Gary W. Patterson

Patterson, a Big 4 CPA / Stanford MBA, mentors regularly on business growth, accountability, facilitation, governance, risk management, achieving corporate financial goals, and building long-term wealth. His book Million Dollar Blind Spots: 20/20 Vision for Financial Growth provides cutting edge follow-up for blind spots: how to identify them, exploit opportunities and mitigate risks. Visit his website at http://www.fiscaldoctor.com and "free" fiscal fitness test at http://www.fiscaldoctor.com/fiscal-quiz/ , or call 678-319-4739.

© ###