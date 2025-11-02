Speaker
Copyright & DCMA Notice
From:
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Greenboro, NC
Sunday, November 2, 2025

 

Copyright & DMCA Notice

Effective Date, November 2, 2025

Owner: Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.

Address: 6100 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410 USA

Email: ExpertClick@gmail.com

Phone: 202-333-5000

Websites Covered: ExpertClick.com, NewsReleaseWire.com, InterviewClick.com, and related domains owned by Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.

Copyright Ownership

All text, data compilations, graphics, designs, trademarks, logos, images, and other materials available through this website and affiliated platforms are the exclusive property of Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. (Publisher of ExpertClick®, NewsReleaseWire, InterviewClick, and the Yearbook of Experts) unless otherwise credited. These materials are protected under U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. No content from this website may be copied, reproduced, republished, uploaded, posted, transmitted, or distributed in any form without prior written permission, except as permitted by law.

DMCA Policy

We respect the intellectual property rights of others and respond promptly to notices of alleged infringement in accordance with 17 U.S.C. § 512.

How to File a DMCA Takedown Notice

Please include:

  1. Your name, mailing address, phone, and email.
  2. Identification of the copyrighted work claimed to be infringed.
  3. Identification of the allegedly infringing material (include exact URLs).
  4. A good-faith statement that the use is not authorized by the owner, agent, or law.
  5. A statement that the information is accurate and, under penalty of perjury, you are the owner or authorized agent.
  6. Your physical or electronic signature.

Send notices to:

Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. – Attn: DMCA Agent

6100 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410 USA

Email: ExpertClick@gmail.com
