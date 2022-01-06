‘Conspiracy U: A Case Study’ by Scott Shay Wins Gold Literary Titan Book Award

New York, NY—Scott Shay won a Gold Literary Titan Book Award for his controversial book, Conspiracy U: A Case Study. The Literary Titan Book Awards, according to their website, "are awarded to books that have astounded and amazed us with unique writing styles, vivid worlds, complex characters, and original ideas. These books deserve extraordinary praise and we are proud to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and imagination of these talented authors."

Shay, successful businessman and author of two bestselling books, uses his experience attending Northwestern University, in the 1970s, and then subsequent events at NU to form the foundation for the complex narrative. Two professors, one far-left and one far-right, and their philosophies are employed as touchstones to explore the ancient and modern variations of Jewish hatred, overall, and Anti-Zionism specifically.

Focus is mainly on Anti-Zionist Conspiracy Theories and the baggage of falsehoods which burrow ever deeper into the minds of youth and those ill-informed about the truth. Shay points this out in response to those degrading the significance of Zionism and Jewish history: "Like it or not, Zionism has been around for three thousand years and has not been recently invented."

Shay sheds further light on conspiracy theories by noting this: "To say something is a conspiracy theory should not be some general rhetorical charge. Rather, conspiracy theories have definable parameters. They claim to be explanations of political or social phenomena that are the result of a covert conspiracy by powerful and secret actors."

Expert Click Radio · Scott Shay, Author of 'Conspiracy U: A Case Study, Featured on WCTC New Jersey Radio with Tom Gordon

While writing a tribute to his father, a survivor of the Holocaust who educated him on the importance of faith and Jewish values, Shay was disturbed and dismayed to discover the presence of far-right and far-left anti-Zionist professors on the faculty of his alma mater, Northwestern University. As a student of Jewish thought, history, and current events, who has written extensively on contemporary Jewish issues, he was compelled to take a deep dive into the world of anti-Zionist conspiracy theories and academia.

"I learned that Northwestern University, my beloved alma mater and a jewel of American academia, has enabled some of its professors to openly promote conspiracy theories," says Shay. "Sadly, many academics can no longer even identify conspiracy theories. Professorial proponents insist that far from being conspiracy theorists, they are brave truth tellers."

"Conspiracy U" is a devastating and clear-minded deep dive into the phenomenon of conspiracy theories…It's a Masterclass in identifying and weeding out conspiracy theories wherever they exist." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-Stars



"Conspiracy U is at once moving and maddening while inviting thinking and motivating action…This is a must-read not just for those interested in Israel but for anyone trying to understand the broad cross currents that are buffeting society." —Mark Mellman, President and CEO, Democratic Majority for Israel



"Powerful, well researched and documented, CONSPIRACY U is a call to action—we all should read, absorb and commit to the changes Shay suggests. Highly recommended." —Grady Harp, Amazon Hall of Fame Top 50 Reviewer, 5-Stars

Conspiracy U: A Case Study, 288 pgs, Wicked Son Publishing, October 2021, ISBN 1637580924 available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and quality independent bookstores.

About Scott Shay: Scott A. Shay is a lead­ing busi­ness­man, thought leader, and author of two widely read books. Scott is the co-founder and Chairman of Sig­na­ture Bank, well known as one of the best banks in New York for pri­vate busi­ness owners and as a leader in the emerging digital currency ecosystem. Scott earned a BA in Economics and a Masters in Management from Northwestern University, a valuable experience due to the commitment of his professors to high academic standards and the ideals of the university's motto.

He is a distinguished leader in the Jewish community and an avid student of religion and its application to the world outside of the synagogue, church, or mosque. These interests are reflected in Conspiracy U, as well as his previous two books, In Good Faith: Questioning Religion and Atheism and Getting Our Groove Back: How to Energize American Jewry. Scott lives in New York City, NY.

Learn more about Scott and Conspiracy U: A Case Study at scottshay.com.

Media Contact: For a review copy of Conspiracy U: A Case Study or to arrange an interview with Scott Shay, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Communications Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Reach Lorenz on twitter @abookpublicist