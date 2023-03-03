Coming to Frozen Dead Guy Days: Newly-Dead The Game and Film Screenings

Two popular elements of Frozen Dead Guy Days are coming to Estes Park, Colorado for the 2023 festival: Newly-Dead® The Game and the humorous documentary, "Grandpa's in the Tuff Shed." Gail Rubin, CT, The Doyenne of Death®, who previously presented these activities in Nederland, is bringing both to the newly-relocated festival, March 17-19, 2023.

Newly-Dead The Game is like the old TV game show, The Newlywed Game. Couples are quizzed on how well they know their partner's last wishes. The four questions get progressively more challenging and award more points. The couple that gets the most answers right receive the most points to win the game. Prizes will be awarded to all participants, and couples could be featured on YouTube!

Two sessions of Newly-Dead The Game will be held on Saturday, March 18 at the Estes Park Events Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park, CO. The games will take place in the Pavilion Building at 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:00 p.m. Couples can sign up in advance to participate at Barn W, where "Grandpa's in the Tuff Shed" is being shown. This is a free activity as part of ticketed access to the festival.

Gail Rubin, a pioneering death educator who puts the "fun" in funeral planning, created the Newly-Dead game specifically for Frozen Dead Guy Days. She debuted the game in 2011 and has returned almost every year until the pandemic shut down the festival in 2020. Learn more about the game at https://agoodgoodbye.com/to-die-for-shopping/the-newly-dead-game/.

"In 2010, I was transfixed by a national TV news story about Frozen Dead Guy Days – the coffin races, the whole crazy scene. I swore I would be a part of it the next year. Creating Newly-Dead® The Game was my way to get involved. Showing the documentary about the Frozen Dead Guy came a year or so later," said Rubin.

Rubin will also show "Grandpa's in the Tuff Shed," a 1998 documentary by award-winning filmmaker Robin Beeck. It tells the strange but true story of how Norwegian Bredo Morstoel became the Frozen Dead Guy and a resident of Nederland. His grandson, Trygve Bauge, a colorful character in Boulder and Nederland in the 1980s and '90s, his mother Aud, and local witnesses are the key players in this delightful 26-minute film.

"Grandpa's in the Tuff Shed" will be shown at the Estes Park Events Center Barn W on Saturday, March 18 from noon to 5:30 p.m. as part of the festival. It can also be seen on Sunday, March 19 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lonigans Grill Pub, Saloon & Nightclub, 110 West Elkhorn Avenue. This is a free event. Food and drink are available for purchase at Lonigans.

Festival attendees can register for a prize drawing of fun funeral-related items at event locations on Saturday and Sunday. Prizes include eco-friendly cremation products from Passages International as well as T-shirts and books from Gail Rubin. The winner's name will be drawn and notified after Frozen Dead Guy Days. Registrants need not be present to win.

These game and film presentations are sponsored by Steps After Life. Steps After Life helps families with an online concierge who works directly with each family to swiftly resolve matters after a death. Their website is www.StepsAfterLife.com.

For tickets and the latest information about Frozen Dead Guy Day events, visit www.FrozenDeadGuyDays.com.

Gail Rubin is available for interview prior to the festival and on-site in Estes Park. Contact her by phone (cell) 505-363-7514 or by email, Gail@agoodgoodbye.com.