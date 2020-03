Comedy Contracts Podcast

Contracts can be a touchy subject. It's unreal to think of doing business without a contract, but sometimes people try. Keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis focuses her podcast this week on comedy contracts.

"Back in the day when I worked comedy clubs, pretty much everything was done on a handshake. I can't imagine doing that now," McInnis quips.

McInnis's podcast is produced every Thursday. It's titled Comedian Stories: Tales From the Road in Under 5 Minutes." You can download it at the link below or listen to it whereever you listen to podcasts.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/comedian-stories/id1446046198