Cleveland Clinic Florida Neurosurgeon's Mission to Transform Lives through Global Spinal Deformity Surgery

Cleveland Clinic Florida's esteemed neurosurgeon, Dr. J. Manuel Sarmiento, returned from a surgical mission trip to Jalandhar, Punjab, India, where he participated in a life-changing humanitarian effort. As a specialist in adult and adolescent scoliosis, Dr. Sarmiento joined forces with the nonprofit organization Standing Straight on their biannual mission from March 11 to March 19, 2024. The mission, held at SLG Charitable Hospital, focused on providing critical spinal deformity surgeries to children and teenagers suffering from late-stage scoliosis and other severe spinal conditions.

Dr. Sarmiento and the team of volunteer surgeons and medical professionals made a significant impact during their time in Jalandhar. Over the course of the mission, four children received complex spinal deformity correction surgery, offering them a new lease on life. These surgeries not only corrected their spinal curvatures but also vastly improved their quality of life by reducing the risk of future respiratory complications and chronic back pain, conditions often associated with untreated scoliosis. With their spines now straightened, these young patients can look forward to a future filled with greater self-confidence and opportunities.

In addition to the spinal deformity corrections, one child underwent a tethered cord release, a crucial procedure that relieved pressure on their spinal cord, preventing further neurological deterioration. Another child was treated for torticollis, a painful condition where the neck muscles contract, causing the head to twist to one side. The team also successfully removed a tumor from an adult patient's cervical spine, alleviating the compression on her spinal cord and restoring her mobility.

During the mission, Dr. Sarmiento and the Standing Straight team evaluated over 20 patients in the clinic, providing both new consultations and follow-up postoperative care. These patients, who otherwise might not have had access to such specialized medical attention, received the compassionate and expert care that Dr. Sarmiento and the team are known for.

Standing Straight was founded by Dr. Ravin Bains, the Chief of Spine Surgery at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, CA, who continues to lead the organization with a vision of providing life-altering spinal care to underserved populations in Northern India with the help of dedicated volunteers and distinguished spinal deformity surgeons from around the world. Dr. Sarmiento's participation in this mission reflects his commitment to global health and the profound difference that specialized medical care can make in the lives of those who need it most.

As Dr. Sarmiento returns to his practice at Cleveland Clinic Florida, the stories of the children and adults he helped in India remain a testament to the transformative power of surgery and the dedication of medical professionals to extend their skills and compassion beyond borders. Through their work, patients who once faced a future of pain and limitation now have the chance to lead fulfilling, confident lives.

The success of missions like this one depends on the generosity of individuals who care about children's health. Even a minimal donation of $5 USD can help fund critical spinal instrumentation, medication, and the shipping costs needed to deliver these life-saving supplies. By investing in organizations like Standing Straight, you can contribute to a brighter, healthier future for children around the world. Your tax-deductible donation could be the difference that allows a child to stand tall, breathe easy, and live without pain.