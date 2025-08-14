Speaker
Classic Paid Membership -- Benefits Overview
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Washington, DC
Thursday, August 14, 2025

 

Classic Membership – Order Now

The ultimate all-in-one media visibility package for serious experts.

What You Get

  • Full-featured ExpertClick.com Press Room — with link to your website, direct email contact, up to 4 images, 1,000 words of content, optional social media plug-ins, topic indexing, and share buttons.
  • SEO Tools & Setup — Custom URL, meta tags, topic targeting, description, image alt text, and do-follow embedded links, plus expert assistance in selecting your best key phrases.
  • 'Validated Expert' membership icon to display on your website for added authority.
  • Frequent News Release Distribution — Send releases in 7 formats:
    • Text
    • HTML
    • Screenshot
    • PDF
    • Pulled RSS from your blog
    • YouTube video
    • Integration with your email newsletter OR direct via inbound email (subject line becomes headline, body becomes release)
  • Speaker Bureau Profile — Listing with the International Platform Association, optional booking coordination.
  • RadioTour.com Listing — Direct talk show booking via your Calendly link.
  • Nonprofit Perk — Inclusion on NewsCouncil.org for public service news distribution.
  • Front Page Feature — Highlight one of your topics in ExpertClick's favorites section.
  • Full integration of visibility, SEO, syndication, speaker bureau access, and booking tools — all in one membership.

Price: $XXX / year

Start boosting your media visibility today.
