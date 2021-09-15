Christopher Gilbert, PhD, Author of ‘The Noble Edge,’ Featured on WCTC Radio New York/New Jersey Tom Gordon

Seattle, WA—Christopher Gilbert, PhD, author of The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time, was featured on WCTC Radio New York/New Jersey with Tom Gordon. During the opening sequence, Gordon noted that they were about to discuss our greatest personal freedom: Choice. Throughout The Noble Edge, Christopher Gilbert poses a number of different scenarios where decisions, based on solid ethics and morality, are vital for "reclaiming an ethical world one choice at a time."

Small events can have huge consequences is a cliché that is so true. Gilbert explained in the interview how, by thinking about all the small decisions and making ethical choices, our behavior can move up the food chain to major decisions and thus create a better world. "Laws tell us what we can do; ethics tells us what we should do" is Gilbert's Ethics Principle #1.

Those who have experienced the teachings of Gilbert, whether through lectures, interviews or in print, find him reminiscent of the great Wayne Dyer, a pioneer in the field of self-development and improvement. Gilbert's ability to transmit solid advice and guidance, to those of widely diverse backgrounds and educations, is a testament to that comparison.

"The Noble Edge is a remarkably inspirational self-help book that will provide readers with the tools they need to make better choices in their lives. I recommend the chapters on the wisdom of ethics, truth of ethics, subjectivism, relativism and transformation. Christopher Gilbert, PhD, writes as if he is having a one-on-one conversation with his readers." —Literary Titan, 5-Stars

"Gilbert highlights the pitfalls of relying on ethical "isms"—subjectivism, relativism, consequentialism, virtuism, and universalism—illustrating his points through dilemmas faced by an imaginary choice maker and stories about his own business challenges." —Publisher's Weekly Review

"This book invites you to go beyond yourself, to be a beacon of trust and honesty, to set the right example, and do the right thing." —Susan Keefe, Midwest Book Review, 5-Stars

In this increasingly toxic moral era, trust and authenticity grow more precious by the minute. The truth is that our most rewarding business, personal, and family relationships are founded on honesty. The Noble Edge invites readers into an inspirational conversation about building trust that is spiced with personal stories, humorous anecdotes, and invaluable guidance.

"The important ethical issues of today are not found in arguing about which schoolyard bully is the most unethical," says Gilbert. "That's the smoke in the moral room. The fire is our misguided belief that 'good' people make the good decisions and 'bad' people make the unethical ones, when we all go up and down the moral ladder every day."

"The Noble Edge is fast paced, easy to read and covers a lot of ground. I have not seen a distinction between morals and ethics as well delineated as in this work. It's a great primer for corporate and individual social responsibility." —Mike Philips, Board Chairperson, Alaira Capital Partners, London, Past Chairman and CEO Russel Investments

"In this very readable and practical approach to ethics, Chris Gilbert brings his years of experience, his substantial knowledge and research and his quick wit. Chris has made the topic approachable and straight forward." —Joe Lawless, Executive Director, University of Washington, Milgard Center for Leadership and Social Responsibility

The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time, ISBN 978-1631954054 (e-book) $8.49, (paperback) $17.95, Morgan James Publishing, 254 pages, Available at Amazon in Kindle and Paperback and Barnes & Noble.

About Christopher Gilbert, PhD: Dr. Christopher Gilbert is a senior international ethics consultant and popular keynote speaker. As co-founder of NobleEdge Consulting, he has worked with Fortune 500, government, and non-profit organizations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, traveling the globe to spearhead sustainability, human capacity development, and business conduct programs.

With over 25 years of award-winning teaching experience in colleges and universities on four continents, Chris has also pioneered nationally recognized professional development and ethics centers. As a motivational speaker and author, he is well known for his informative humor, authenticity, and personalized inspiration. He holds a PhD specializing in leadership ethics, a Master of Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Science in geology.

Chris is the author of the bestselling There's No Right Way to Do the Wrong Thing and his newest release, The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time, is an inspirational conversation about truth and trust. You can find more information about Chris Gilbert on his website, nobleedgeconsulting.com. Watch the book trailer here: https://bit.ly/NobleEdgeBookTrailer.

