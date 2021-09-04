Christopher Gilbert, PhD, Author of ‘The Noble Edge,’ Featured on WCBC Radio Washington, DC with Dick Yoder

Seattle, WA—Christopher Gilbert, PhD, author of The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time, was featured on WCBC Radio Washington, DC with Dick Yoder. Following his introduction of Gilbert, the host started off the show by asking a key question. His inquiry was readily acknowledged by the author as "hitting the nail on both heads." Below is the question and Gilbert's answer.

WCBC: "We're going to get a bit heavy for a couple of minutes here. I was thinking about The Noble Edge; I know that's the title of the book and your company. To me, when I think about Noble, of course the right thing to do, the proper thing to do. But when I think about Edge, is it a razor thin line to do the right thing ethically, precariously close to falling off? Or…by doing the right thing ethically we have an Edge in life and business…or maybe it's a combination of both?"

Gilbert: "I think you hit the nail on both heads in this case. Most people are familiar with the competitive edge, the cutting edge, the leading edge. Those refer symbolically to those rarefied spaces in business and science and life and even sports where brand new ideas, new technologies and new ways of thinking and acting spur incredible, sometimes unpredictable, innovations and advances. The Noble Edge really represents an advance in our character. This is the space where the nobility we're born with flourishes through the agreement of our words and our actions, so up front what you said is absolutely right; sometimes it is razor thin, sometimes the vista from The Noble Edge is absolutely incredible and really helps create a better world."

"In this engaging work, speaker and ethics consultant Gilbert takes readers on a digestible journey through morality, law, and ethics. Gilbert highlights the pitfalls of relying on ethical "isms"—subjectivism, relativism, consequentialism, virtuism, and universalism—illustrating his points through dilemmas faced by an imaginary choice maker and stories about his own business challenges. Those concerned with the ethical weight of choices small and large will find much to ponder here." —Publisher's Weekly Review

The book opens with Dr. Gilbert's Ethics Principle #1: "Laws tell us what we can do; ethics tells us what we should do." Legality is the start of a conversation about what is ethical- not the end! This is a book for the family room at home or the board rooms of business. As many of the current 5-star reviews state, this is a guidebook you can read again and again. Gilbert employs fictitious and real-life scenarios, some from his own experiences, to drive home big and small ethical conundrums.

In this increasingly toxic moral era, trust and authenticity grow more precious by the minute. The truth is that our most rewarding business, personal, and family relationships are founded on honesty. The Noble Edge invites readers into an inspirational conversation about building trust that is spiced with personal stories, humorous anecdotes, and invaluable guidance.

"The important ethical issues of today are not found in arguing about which schoolyard bully is the most unethical," says Gilbert. "That's the smoke in the moral room. The fire is our misguided belief that 'good' people make the good decisions and 'bad' people make the unethical ones, when we all go up and down the moral ladder every day."

"Wow! I couldn't put it down. The book is brilliant, inspiring, filled with humor that informs and amazing personal stories. If I were still Dean of the USC Law School, I would assign it to every student." —The Honorable Dorothy Nelson, Past Dean, University of Southern California Law School, Retired Chair of the United States Baha'i National Spiritual Assembly

"Dr. Chris Gilbert takes us deep into the heart of decision-making, on every conceivable level. He explores how we are often tempted into rationalizing a choice for the sake of personal achievement or monetary success. During a time of vast distrust and unethical behavior in all facets of society, this refreshing primer is essential reading." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-Stars

"We live in a period of fake news, social media conversing, computer-dominated communication and all the other permutations that make making ethical choices a challenge. Using Gilbert's fine book those situations diminish – for both businesses and our personal lives. Very highly recommended." —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

About Christopher Gilbert, PhD: Dr. Christopher Gilbert is a senior international ethics consultant and popular keynote speaker. As co-founder of NobleEdge Consulting, he has worked with Fortune 500, government, and non-profit organizations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, traveling the globe to spearhead sustainability, human capacity development, and business conduct programs.

With over 25 years of award-winning teaching experience in colleges and universities on four continents, Chris has also pioneered nationally recognized professional development and ethics centers. As a motivational speaker and author, he is well known for his informative humor, authenticity, and personalized inspiration. He holds a PhD specializing in leadership ethics, a Master of Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Science in geology.

Chris is the author of the bestselling There's No Right Way to Do the Wrong Thing and his newest release, The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time, is an inspirational conversation about truth and trust.

